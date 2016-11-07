32°
Business far from dead in Gladstone

jon.ortlieb
| 7th Nov 2016 7:42 AM
Best in business awards 2015. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer
Best in business awards 2015. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

GLADSTONE businesses will be honoured on Saturday at The Observer 2016 Best in Business Awards.

It is shaping up as a stellar evening and watershed night for the region.

If you listen to the doomsayers, business is dead in Gladstone. Going by the nominations for this year's awards, this couldn't be further from the truth.

Bit by bit, things are moving forward again in Gladstone. The massive boom that came with the three LNG facilities on Curtis Island was always going to be followed by a fairly significant bust but Gladstone is showing it's resilience and it's getting back to business as normal.

The boom business was never going to last. Some did well out of it, some got burned, now things are getting back to normal in Gladstone and that's gotta be a good thing.

You hear people in the street saying how good it is to have "Gladstone back". There's no longer big queues and booked out signs at shops and restaurants caused by the thousands of workers that descended on the city.

Gladstone can now settle back into it's comfortable and sustainable mode but that doesn't mean it stands still.

Many of the people, businesses and organisations that got on the front foot and serviced this influx of people, are still around.

The smart ones cashed in, weathered the storm of the downturn and are now building back up on a more sensible, attainable level.

These businesses form the record nominees for this weekend's award nights.

These are the people that will be honoured for their achievements. It can be argued their achievements have been far more meritorious in this environment than when pickings were easy.

If any business is still struggling with the downturn, it need look no further than the nominees and winners at these awards. These are the businesses that stuck by Gladstone, have stuck at what they know works and are now seeing the benefits of their hard work.

The Observer is proud to salute these businesses, all of the winners and the nominees, and hold them up as beacons of light to follow as we work our way out of this latest bust.

For those interested in finding out more, tickets are still available for Saturday night's 2016 The Observer Best in Business Gala Dinner at the Gladstone Events Centre, Yaralla.

Tickets can be sourced from The Observer office at 130 Auckland St or by phoning 4970 3021.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  best in businsse gladstone business opinion our say

