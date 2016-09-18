26°
Business evicted after owner's desperate revamp to save it

Luke J Mortimer
| 18th Sep 2016 9:45 AM Updated: 10:37 AM
CLOSED: The Indian restaurant has closed its doors for the last time.
CLOSED: The Indian restaurant has closed its doors for the last time.

AN Indian restaurant owner who planned an exciting new facelift for his restaurant has closed his business after the landlord evicted him from his premises.

Chaman Herath, owner of Indian restaurant Sitar in the Night Owl Centre, recently changed the restaurant's name to Star Indian Restaurant as part of a dramatic overhaul of the restaurant from "middle-market" cuisine to fast-food to meet the changing demands in Gladstone's eat-out market.

Mr Herath said "mid-range" restaurants had been gutted from the market, with customers either opting for "fine-dining" if they eat out or takeaway restaurants if they are at home.

"We were in the casual dining range," he said. "So if customers want to go to dining, they more prefer the fine dining.

The mid-range places -- they're gone."

SHUT SHOP: The owner of the restaurant said the "middle-market" of Gladstone's hospitality industry had been gutted.
SHUT SHOP: The owner of the restaurant said the "middle-market" of Gladstone's hospitality industry had been gutted.

Mr Herath had said he was offering home-delivery and takeaway to fit the changing market where there are fewer customers in temporary accommodation.

"Dining is very hard these days.

"We use to get people from Curtis Island and fly-in-fly-outs, so there's not as many of those in Gladstone now."

But Mr Herath's overhaul would never eventuate, with a notice on the shopfront saying he had failed to "remedy breaches" from July.

A notice on the shopfront states "the landlord unequivocally demands that the tenant vacate the premises, remove its property and return all keys and security devices to the landlord immediately".

Topics:  business, closed business, gladstone, gladstone region, landlord

Business evicted after owner's desperate revamp to save it

Business evicted after owner's desperate revamp to save it

FLY-IN-fly-out worker exodus gutted the market for a once-popular restaurant.

