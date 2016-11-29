Gladstone beauticians pick best products for lucky women

CQUniversity Gladstone City's Beauty Therapy students have embraced the Christmas spirit by donating several pamper packs of personal products to gift to clients of the Women's Health Centre.

The students, who purchased items for the gift baskets, donned Christmas elf costumes and presented them to staff at the centre recently.

CQUni Beauty Therapy Teacher Kathleen Andrews said the students choose a charity or community organisation each year to gift the baskets to.

Director Sarah Olsen said the staff were overwhelmed by the students' generosity.

GENEROUS: Gladstone beauty therapy students Amelia Robinson (far left), Renee Theuerkauf (second from right) and Kylie Johnson (far right) presented pamper packs to the Gladstone Women's Health Centre employee Vanessa Stewart (second from left).

"The gift baskets were a wonderful, much welcome surprise. Unexpected kindness from strangers showing their support for the women who access our centre brightens our day in ways that we can't truly explain," Sarah said.

"Receiving these wonderful gifts from CQUni beauty staff and students was such a surprise we haven't quite figured out what we're going to do with them yet. These gift baskets contain more personal items than some women are able to purchase in an entire year and we know each woman who receives one will be thankful.

"Working as a frontline service we see the resiliency of our clients every day, but we know that it is often quiet achievements. Then walking through the doors one day will be three Christmas elves who are here to let us know that there is an entire community of support who want to do whatever they can to help vulnerable women at what is often a difficult time of year.

"We are so grateful to the staff and students at CQU Beauty who thought of our clients and went out of their way to offer support."