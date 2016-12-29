30°
Bus tour booms with cruise ship passengers

EMILY PIDGEON
| 29th Dec 2016 10:49 AM
Gladstone's All Day Shuttle Bus Service runs for cruise ships visiting for the day.
Gladstone's All Day Shuttle Bus Service runs for cruise ships visiting for the day. Contributed.

BUS tours are booming with tourists wanting to see our town.

Gladstone's All Day Shuttle Service, run by Mark Boyd, said the cruise ships are bringing a much needed boost to our economy.

"It's a great opportunity to allow people to experience the Gladstone region,” Mr Boyd said.

"It's an important area for everyone to do as much as possible to encourage the cruise ships in.”

The shuttle service offers visitors from the cruise ships to explore what Gladstone has to offer.

The tour runs all day, leaving about 20 minutes after the cruise ship berths.

"We basically do a short shuttle tour of Gladstone ... it provides people an opportunity to take in sights on Gladstone and see what our town's about,” Mr Boyd said.

The tour takes visitors on a guided tour to Spinnaker Park, Stockland Shopping Centre, Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum and the CBD.

"They like the warm welcome we provide and there are ambassadors who ride on the bus so they get a commentary from local perspectives and it's really well received,” he said.

"We've had tremendous feedback and that's what drives the ships and encourages the ships to come back.”

There have been six cruise ships through with the organised tours, where there have been about ten tour shuttle buses that have run each time, given demand.

"It's more a service than a tour, it's a little bit unique in that sense,” Mr Boyd said.

"They want to have a look around town and we're here to provide the service.”

Gladstone Observer
