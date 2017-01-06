BOM stands by Gladstone rain gauge accuracy

THE BUREAU of Meteorology is standing by the accuracy of a bizarre reading on its Gladstone rain gauges.

Despite some people hearing rain on Wednesday night, both the Gladstone Airport and Gladstone radar recorded 0mm in the 24hrs to 9am yesterday morning.

While BoM meteorologist Sean Fitzgerald admitted Gladstone had "decent showers" in that period, he said it is not unusual for the rain gauge to not record showers.

"You can have a day where it will shower all day and you will only have 0.2mm in the rain gauge," he said.

Mr Fitzgerald said the low that brought a 119mm downpour to Gladstone earlier this week had headed north. "You're pretty much in the easing area of rainfall now," he said.

Gladstone received its fair share yesterday, with 9mm falling between 9am-4pm. The bulk of it fell in the 22 minutes after noon when 6.6mm dropped on our city.