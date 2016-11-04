28°
Boosting 'bums on seats' and profits key to saving club

Declan Cooley
| 4th Nov 2016 6:09 AM
SECURING THE GREEN: Committee member Dave Olsen and Tony Wyper at the Gladstone Bowls Club.
SECURING THE GREEN: Committee member Dave Olsen and Tony Wyper at the Gladstone Bowls Club. Paul Braven GLA131016BOWL

IT'S been a day to day battle to keep the lights on and the beer flowing at the Gladstone RSL and Bowls Club.

And with a $29,000 rates bill hanging over its head, things were looking grim for the club that has had bowls rolling down its greens for more than 75 years.

But in a meeting held yesterday between members of the club, Mayor Matt Burnett and councillor Rick Hansen, it appears the club will be given a lifeline.

The club's treasurer Tony Wyper said he was quietly happy with the outcome of the meeting, saying the club still wasn't out of the woods just yet but that council were willing to work with the club to help keep it open.

"The main thing is they're prepared to listen, prepared to help and are willing to work with us, not against us," he said.

Cr Burnett said the council had always been willing to help the club out where it could.

He said the nub of the issue with the club's viability, stemmed from the fact the club had six poker machines, which placed it in a higher rate category.

"One way of getting around the higher rate category would be for them to keep the pokies but have another (organisation) take over the licenses," Cr Burnett said.

"That way they can still have people coming into the club but won't have to pay the higher rates because they won't be generating an income from pokies."

Cr Burnett said the council would also look at ways to help with the maintenance of the greens, which was one of the bigger expenses for the club.

The club's poker machines net about $30,000 a year but because of licence fees, it hardly generates any income from them.

To cope with a drop in patronage and members, the club had to let its manager go, and was now relying on a loyal batch of volunteers to help run the bar.

At its peak the club had about 200 members but with the boom and bust of Gladstone that number had dropped to about 80.

Crs Burnett and Hansen will now take the issue back to the council to nut out the best way forward for the club.

"We've never ever not supported the Gladstone RSL and Bowls Club...and I know there isn't one councillor who would want to see the club close," Cr Burnett said.

"It was a positive meeting and I think it was a good outcome."

Although Mr Wyper was confident the club would survive he said it was still "touch and go" and that they needed to get more people through its doors.

"We're working on advertising more on Facebook and holding raffles every Thursday," he said.

"We want people to come down and enjoy barefoot bowls and have a few beers, which might lead to more volunteers and bums on seats."

Gladstone Observer
