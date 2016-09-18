26°
Bum-kick of a ride for brawling girls on Tannum courtesy bus

18th Sep 2016 7:30 AM
FILE PHOTO: Gladstone Courthouse.
FILE PHOTO: Gladstone Courthouse.

MEGAN Jahnes delivered a few kicks to a woman's bum after the woman punched her aboard the Tannum Sands hotel courtesy bus.

Jahnes told a Gladstone court it had been an act of self defence and frustration after the woman punched her in the head that night.

Jahnes, 27, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to assault causing bodily harm to the woman at 10.20pm on Saturday, May 21.

Prosecutor Barry Stevens said Jahnes had no prior offences.

Sergeant Stevens said the most concerning aspect was the woman received the kicks while she was on the ground, which was serious as it could have led to more serious injuries.

The woman told police there was a verbal dispute on the bus and as she went to leave Jahnes pushed her. She fell backwards on to bitumen, causing her pain.

She then got back on the bus and punched Jahnes.

There was a fist fight and she ended up outside the bus, both women hitting and pushing each other and falling to the ground.

While on the ground she accused Jahnes of kicking her at least four times.

Police observed a cut to her head, swollen right eye socket and cuts and scrapes to her face and body.

Although Jahnes told police she only kicked once, police say witnesses were consistent with the woman's version.

Defence lawyer Kylie Devney said Jahnes accepts there were four kicks done "only to her backside".

Ms Devney said the other woman was loud and obnoxious on the bus and been told "to shut her mouth". And the woman was the first to throw a punch.

Ms Ho accepted her submission it was "a one-off" incident. She was sentenced to 12 months probation, a conviction not recorded.

ROSS IRBY

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  court, gladstone, gladstonecourt, gladstonemagistratescourt, gladstone region

