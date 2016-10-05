Bullets swimmers take aim at the future

SMOOTH MOVES: Rocky City Swimming Club head coach Shane Kingston instructs swimmers from Rockhampton and Boyne Tannum swim club at a special development day.

WHEN you spend hours looking at the black line at the bottom of the pool it's hard to think too far into the future.

But that's exactly what the Boyne Tannum Bullets did on Saturday.

The Bullets swim club and Rocky City Swimming Club held a development day with Swimming Queensland coach Barry Prime and Rockhampton's head coach Shane Kingston.

Thirteen-year-old swimmer Paige Gibbins said it was a fun day and she enjoyed interacting with peers.

"We learnt a lot of techniques on turns, starts and finishes,” she said.

"In a race you need to turn quickly because every turn takes you a few seconds.”

Paige has been swimming with the Bullets for nine years and said she had improved a lot.

Training every morning and three afternoons a week, she said she was one of the youngest in her squad.

"I have improved a lot and since (coach Kate Bell) has come it has been good because she is really upbeat and positive,” she said.

One of Bell's main objectives from the development day was to encourage the swimmers to focus on long-term goals, a topic Prime is passionate about.

"It was something I initiated into the day because I had heard it before and it is how I like to approach coaching,” Bell said.

"It is easy to get impatient and push a little bit too much instead of pulling back.

"I wanted our kids and our parents exposed to that because it helps for a happier swimming journey.”

She said it was an opportunity for the young club to host 65 swimmers in the half-size pool.

"Even that in itself is a learning experience,” she said.

"It was good to be able to add another perspective.”