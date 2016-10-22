29°
News

BREAKING: Building destroyed in 'suspicious' school fire

Declan Cooley
Andrew Thorpe
Tegan Annett
22nd Oct 2016 8:37 AM Updated: 9:01 AM
A building at Biloela State High School was totally destroyed in a fire last night.
A building at Biloela State High School was totally destroyed in a fire last night.

UPDATE 9.30am:

POLICE are investigating two fires overnight at Biloela schools.

Two crime scenes have been established this morning following last night's suspicious fires.

Biloela State High School's C block was completely destroyed in a fire last night.

 

A fire has completely destroyed the C Block building at Biloela State High School.
A fire has completely destroyed the C Block building at Biloela State High School.

At another school, Redeemer Lutheran College, a fire was lit in a courtyard.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.

UPDATE 9am:

Police are investigating a fire that destroyed a building of a school in Biloela overnight.

At around 2.15am emergency services attended the facility on Gladstone Road where they found an entire block well alight.

The blaze was extinguished however the building sustained significant damage.

 

A building at Biloela State High School was totally destroyed in a fire last night.
A building at Biloela State High School was totally destroyed in a fire last night.

A crime scene has been established and the fire is being treated as suspicious.

Police are seeking assistance from members of the public who may have seen any suspicious activity in the vicinity to contact Crime Stoppers or local police.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.

 

8.40am:

FOUR fire crews are still on scene at Biloela State High School after a suspicious fire broke out in one of the buildings.

Fire crews responded to the incident at 2.45am and arrived to find one building "well involved".

A Queensland Fire Services spokeswoman said the top level of the building was "totally destroyed" and the lower level was "heat and water affected".

She said fire crews had battled the blaze for hours and were still "dampening" out the fire.

"It looks like police are investigating and our fire investigators will assist them," the spokeswoman said.

Gladstone police confirmed that investigators from Gladstone would be attending the school.

Gladstone Observer

