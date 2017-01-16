Budding snapper wins photography competition

WINNER: Jacinta Rose Charles snapped this photo of her daughter in the water.

ABSOLUTE surprise was how Jacinta Rose Charles reacted when told she had won our photography competition.

Ms Charles won the competition after sending in this photo of her four-year-old daughter Olivia Marie Nelson.

"I'm pretty shocked actually,” Ms Charles said.

"I just submitted it for the fun of it, I didn't think anything would come of it.”

She has won a great prize, a feature-packed Nikon Key Mission 170 camera, worth $579.

Ms Charles said her daughter loved the water.

"I feel summer is about enjoying yourself and loads of water fun. My daughter is a genuine lover of the water and she expresses it in every picture I take of her in it,” she said.

The photo of Ms Charles' daughter was taken while she was practising her backstroke in a children's pool.

The camera will come in very handy for Ms Charles, who said photography was her dream job.

"I really wish to pursue that some day,” she said.

"I like that you can capture people unexpectedly and you end up with a really good photo.”

Ms Charles said she liked taking photos at the beach and the marina but she leant more towards photographing people.

"I like taking portraits and things like that,” she said.

