'We're desperate': Gladstone wants Shoalwater training facility

IF ROCKY doesn't want an expanded Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area, Gladstone will take it.

Those are the words from Gladstone Regional Council Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor.

The Australian Defence Force wants to expand its training grounds at Shoalwater Bay, and to do so it may have to compulsorily acquire land from graziers. Since the announcement, the issue has exploded in the region. Cr Trevor said if they established a military training ground near Gladstone, there would not be any forced compulsory acquisitions.

"We've already got a state development area of 25,000 hectares-plus, that is ready, willing and able to be utilised by the Australian Defence Department, subject to strategic port development and what they have in place for the plans for the future," he said.

The state development area Cr Trevor refers to is adjacent to the Port of Gladstone.

"We're a city at the moment on our knees, begging for mercy," Cr Trevor said.

"Small business is suffering, we have a record number of bankruptcies happening ... we are really doing it tough."

Singapore's Army wants to use Shoalwater Bay for training but they have said it currently is not big enough.

Gladstone is not the only area that has been floated for the training facility.

Cape York and Charters Towers in Queensland, Bradshaw Field Training Area in the Northern Territory and the RAAF Pearce base in Perth have also been mentioned as possiblities.

Cr Trevor said if the politics on the issue were "too hot up there", bring it to Gladstone.

"We're five to six hours by road and by sea to Shoalwater Bay," he said.

"Why wouldn't we welcome a project that involves $3 billion worth of investment from the Federal Government and 14,000 Singaporean troops that would revitalise our community at a time when we're desperate."

When asked if there was really any chance the project could come to Gladstone, Cr Trevor said "why shouldn't it?"

"They're not going to have the political angst down here as they do up there," he said.

"Obviously they've tangled themselves up in such a terrible mess because they hadn't explained to the public what they intended to do as part of the announcement.

"There was no suggestion ... that there was going to be compulsory acquisition and it's flared up."

The deputy mayor said the council had written to Defence Minister Marise Payne about bringing the project here, and were waiting for a response.

Whether the project comes to Gladstone or not, the region could benefit. In November, Mayor Matt Burnett said the port would be a vital service, assisting with transporting equipment needed to arrive via water, for the project at Shoalwater.

