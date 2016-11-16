High-level talks with tourism bosses to lure overseas visitors

Gladstone Area Promotion Development Ltd tourism manager Karen Sweeney and Mercure Hotel Gladstone general manager Craig Conley will be promoting the Gladstone region at a Southern Great Barrier Reef Sydney Trade Mission.

A NEW international trade market is emerging out of Gladstone; the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

Next month two Gladstone residents, Karen Sweeney from the Gladstone Area Promotion Development Ltd and Mercure Hotel Gladstone general manager Craig Conley will visit Sydney to promote our region's tourist attractions.

It's part of the Sydney Trade Mission which aims to boost international visitors to the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

Ms Sweeney and Mr Conley will promote the tourist attractions that are "trade ready", meaning they can be advertised at a national and world level by travel agencies.

They both said it was an important factor in boosting Gladstone's tourism market, as it "opens up new opportunities" for businesses and attractions.

Ms Sweeney said international visitors accounted for just eight percent of tourists in Gladstone annually, a number she was keen to see rise.

"We're trying to attract the visitors from Europe and the UK who enjoy what we have to offer like the non-crowded beaches," she said.

Gladstone's biggest draw card for international visitors using travel agents is Heron Island, but Ms Sweeney and Mr Conley wanted to prove there was even more to see.

Ms Sweeney said tourism operators from Agnes Water and other Southern Great Barrier Reef islands like North West and Lady Elliott would be represented at the trade mission.

"We're looking to provide enough product to keep the tourists in the region for longer," she said.

"We want them to stay a couple of days at Heron Island, and then come back and enjoy what's on offer in Gladstone and Agnes Water too."

Mr Conley said he had become even more enthusiastic about trade opportunities after he attended last year's SGBR trade mission.

"It's a learning curve (being trade ready) and you have to understand you have to pay a commission but the opportunity opens up your business to so many more people," he said.

The pair will appeal to some of the biggest travel agencies in Australia including Goway Travel and ATS Pacific.