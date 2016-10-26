'Brilliant': Exclusive gender-based Gladstone groups change history

STANDING UNITED: Boyne Tannum Men's Shed secretary William Taylor, pictured with fellow members Mike Robbins, Rick Bichsel and Bruce Williams, believes there's no reason for all-female and all-male groups.

IT'S THE century-old friendly-rivalry that could soon come to the end with the merging of tea and scones and backyard barbecues.

With the Queensland Country Women's Association members vote that allows men to support the group, Gladstone could see more mixed-gender community events from two groups which were once exclusive to their own gender.

The controversial vote made at the annual State Conference held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre yesterday had Boyne Tannum Men's Shed secretary William Taylor excited. He said the decision was a "fantastic” one.

"It's brilliant and I don't see there being any problem with it,” Mr Taylor said.

"It's not everybody's idea but I would encourage people, especially retirees who have the time on their hands, to support that great group who do a magnificent job.

"I recently attended a meeting held by the QCWA in Gladstone and the topic was Parkinson's disease; which I suffer from.

"I went to know more about it and unfortunately I was the only male who went; but I found it quite enlightening how accepted and welcomed I felt by the women there.”

Mr Taylor said he didn't see a reason for men's sheds not to allow women to attend either, and the joining of the two Gladstone branches was "not out of the question”.

"It would be great to see the two groups working together; a very good idea,” he said.

"If we could go back, turn the clock back, to the beginning of men's sheds, it wasn't a 'men's shed' at all; but a community group of men and women.”

QCWA State President Robyn McFarlane hoped their landmark decision would prompt a flow-on effect.

"I certainly believe that other organisations may need to review their requirements,” Mrs McFarlane said.