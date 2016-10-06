Bride takes to the sky

FLYING IN: Bride to be Emma Steiler gets airborne before wedding ceremony.

FRIENDS and family had no idea bride Emma Steiler was strapped into the cockpit when a helicopter flew over her and groom Allan Steiler's wedding ceremony.

The helicopter had no doors and although her beautiful wedding gown was flapping in the wind she said the experience was awesome.

Some unsuspecting guests at the ceremony, however, including a protective best man, thought being buzzed by a helicopter at the most important day of his mate's life was not cool.

"We had a fly around the paddocks at The Old Station and did a fly-by of the wedding,” Mrs Steiler said.

"The best man was a bit surprised by it and, thinking I wasn't in the helicopter, he said he was going to get up them.”

After the helicopter landed and Mrs Steiler straightened out her dress and fixed her hair, her mum and dad walked her down the aisle to smiles and cheers of approval.

"It was perfect weather and everyone had a great time,” Mrs Steiler said.

COUNTRY STYLE: Down-to-earth couple Emma and Allan share a tender moment at The Old Station at Raglan where they got married. Dazzle Photogrpahy Boutique Glad

"It's lovely out there and because we're both country people it meshed with who we are.

"But I was a bit nervous.”

The now married couple has been an item for five years after mutual friends set the pair up on a secret date.

Needless to say the couple hit it off.

"I had the normal jitters but once I saw Allan it was all good,” Mrs Steiler said.

"He was nervous and there were lots of tears on both sides even though we were trying to hold it back.”

Wedding guests enjoyed plenty of good food and drinks at the reception, held at The Old Station.

Mrs Steiler said the dinner was a "brilliant roast” and was followed by pavlova and apple crumble.

But before the guests chowed down on the buffet food, Mr and Mrs Steiler danced to Forever Begins Tonight by The McClymonts.

Mrs Steiler said she planned the entire wedding with a bit of help from her mum.