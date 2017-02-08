BREAKING: 'Badly bruised': Young cyclist hit by car in Gladstone

A young woman has been hit by a car in New Auckland.

UPDATE 6.10pm:

A witness who arrived shortly after the accident said a young woman had been hit by a car that was driving on the wrong side of the road.

The witness said the car didn't appear to be speeding, and stopped straight after they hit her.

"The girl was moaning and groaning on the ground and was completely out of it," the witness said.

She said the bike rider was wearing a helmet, but it looked like she had suffered injuries to her face.

"She had cuts near her eyes and her face looked badly bruised."

Earlier 5.50pm:

A CYCLIST has been hit by a car in New Auckland, Gladstone.

Emergency services have rushed to the scene where the young woman was hit by a vehicle on Parksville Dr.

The cyclist, in her 20s, is being treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

It's believe she has suffered a chest injury.