BREAKING: Woman trapped in crushed car in Gladstone

UPDATE: 3.28pm:

A WOMAN has been cut out of a crushed car after being entrapped for about an hour.

Fire fighters used the jaws of life to cut her from the wreckage.

Moments ago, people arrived at the scene and approached the wreckage. One woman, who appeared to be in shock, held her hands over her mouth.

Paramedics were carrying the woman in a stretcher to the ambulance, with one of the paramedics stabilising the woman's head.

The condition of the woman is not yet known.

UPDATE: 3.12pm:

FIVE people are in the hands of paramedics after what appears to be an horrific two-vehicle crash on the corner of Don Young Dr and the Dawson Hwy.

A woman is still entrapped in one of the vehicles.

But four of the patients are currently being taken to hospital in a stable condition.

UPDATE: 3pm:

FIRE FIGHTER are still trying to free a woman who is trapped in a horrific car crash on the corner of Don Young Dr and the Dawson Hwy.

It appears a light pole has been snapped in the crash.

EARLIER:

FIREFIGHTERS are using the jaws of life to free a woman from a severely crumpled car after a two vehicle crash.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Don Young Dr and the Dawson Hwy.

Police have called for additional resources in controlling traffic around the crash scene.

Fire fighters have shut down Don Young Dr.

Two ambulance units were called to the crash at about 2.19pm, and it's understood they are just arriving on scene now.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said initial reports suggest at least one of the cars has collided with a pole.