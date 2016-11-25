30°
BREAKING: 'Weak': Adani plans to open mine after legal battle thrown out

Geoff Egan
| 25th Nov 2016 12:03 PM Updated: 12:20 PM

UPDATE:

ADANI remains committed to opening the Carmichael mine in the September quarter next year after a court dismissed two challenges against it.

In a statement, the company said it welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss the "activist lead" legal challenges.

>>'Jobs, jobs and more jobs': Adani search for CQ workers

THROWN OUT: Bid to stop Adani's multi-billion dollar mine is thrown out of court.

"The company said the decisions were further positive steps towards starting work in the September quarter 2017 on the Carmichael mine in central western Queensland and associated projects - a near-400km rail line and port expansion at Abbott Point," the statement said.

"Adani said it would now examine the full decision documents and make no further comment.

EARLIER:

ANTI-mining groups are calling for environmental laws to be overhauled in the wake of the Supreme Court dismissing two legal challenges to Adani's Carmichael mine.

Justice John Bond dismissed environmental group Coast and Country's challenge to the mine's environmental approval and Adrian Burragubba's challenge to a Native Title Tribunal's decision regarding the mine.

>>Incorrect Adani job ad exposed, job seekers warned

Coast and Country spokesman Derec Davies said the court's decision showed laws had to be fixed to better protect the environment.

"The decision highlights how poor environmental assessment in Queensland is backed by weak environmental protection legislation," he said.

Mr Davies said Queenslander's should be "very concerned" about the Queensland Government support for the Carmichael mine.

10AM:

TWO legal challenges to Adani's Carmichael coal mine have been dismissed.

The Queensland Supreme Court on Friday dismissed challenges from central Queensland indigenous man Adrian Burragubba and Brisbane-based environmental group Coast and Country.

Both Coast and Country and Mr Burragubba has seven days to make submissions as to why they should not pay costs.

Speaking outside court Queensland Resources Council chief Ian Macfarlane said the appeals against the mine needed to stop.

"What we need to see is an end to these constant appeals," he said.

 

Mr Macfarlane said he fully expected the Carmichael mine to be developed.

More to come

EARLIER:

THE future of Adani's Carmichael coal mine will be one step closer today.

The Queensland Supreme Court will deliver judgments in two challenges against the mine.

The court will deliver its ruling on environmental group Coast and Country's challenge to the mine as well as indigenous man Adrian Burragubba's native title objection.

JOBS: Recruiters set sights on skilled Gladstone workers for $26 billion Adani project. Photo Contributed
JOBS: Recruiters set sights on skilled Gladstone workers for $26 billion Adani project. Photo Contributed Contributed

Coast and Country argued in court that the Queensland Environment and Heritage Protection Department had not lawfully granted an environmental authority for the Carmichael mine.

Mr Burragubba claimed a 2015 Native Title Tribunal ruling relating to the granting of mining leases was made incorrectly.

The judgments are set to be delivered after 10am.

ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  fifo gladstone gladstoneindustry gladstone region jobs mining workers

BREAKING: 'Weak': Adani plans to open mine after legal battle thrown out

