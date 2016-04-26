BREAKING: Locals warned after croc spotted in Calliope River

CROC WARNING: Authorities will place croc warning signs along the Boyne River in Tannum Sands and Boyne Island this afternoon after a croc was spotted.

COUNCIL has issued a warning to towns along Calliope and Gladstone locals after a crocodile was spotted in the Calliope River, near the Calliope Campgrounds.

It's understood the sighting was reported to council this afternoon.

The crocodile is believed to be about 1.5m.



Council and the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection is yet to reveal more details about the sighting.

But it comes just days after another crocodile, believed to be about 3m, was spotted in the Boyne River, next to Tannum Sands' Curlew Park.

Officers with the Department have now erected "croc warning signs" around the park and urged locals to keep out of the water and stand back from the bank during fishing.

