BREAKING: Locals warned after crocodile spotted at Boyne

AUTHORITIES are warning locals to stay out of the Boyne River after a crocodile sighting was reported this morning.

The crocodile was spotted at Tannum Sands in the Boyne River, at the south end of Curlew Park, according to a Department of Environment and Heritage spokeswoman.

Officers with the Department will place warning signs around the park and surrounding areas this afternoon.

The crocodile was sighted at about 7.30am.

The Department is expected to reveal more details of the circumstances around the sighting soon, including the crocodile's behaviour.

The Department has warned locals that they shouldn't "swim or let domestic pets in the water" and should "stand back from the water when fishing" near the crocodile warning signs.

"In areas where crocodiles have been observed it is important people practise 'croc wise' behaviour," the spokesperson said.

This includes:

- Obey croc warning signs

- Don't swim or let domestic pets swim in waters where crocs may live

- Be aware that crocodiles also swim in the ocean

- Stand back from the water when fishing or cast netting

- Never provoke, harass or feed crocs

- Never leave food, fish scraps or bait near the water, a camp site or boat ramp

- Never interfere with or fish or boat near crocodile traps

- Always supervise children, and

- Remember, you are responsible for your own safety in croc country.

