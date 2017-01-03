BREAKING: Uncertain future for troubled local mining company

THE FUTURE of a Central Queensland mining company with at least six mines is up in the air.

All seven of Central Queensland Quarries related companies were placed in administration in November, Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) documents reveals.

Administrators with FTI Consulting Global, Sydney-based consulting firm, have taken over the company's finances.

CQQ's creditors first met in November, and most recently in December but the outcome of those meetings is unknown.

The Observer has contacted CQQ and the administrators but both were not available.

Creditors were set to decide if the company should be wound up, if the administration should end, or if they should execute a deed of arrangement.

CQQ is a heavyweight among central Queensland's cement mix manufacturers, winning a litany of lucrative contracts to supply materials for major projects since it started in 2011.

Gladstone construction firm Golding Contractors has subcontracted CQQ in a number of projects, two of which were the construction of the Cockatoo Coal TLO and the Moura West Upgrade.

The company has their major depot at Banana from which it operates four quarries, including one near Banana, Theodore, Red Rock, and Stanwell.

It also owns two Central Queensland sand extraction sites.

It's unknown how many staff CQQ employs.

The company is supplying materials for the construction of the Dawson Hwy overpass, a major project building a private road to the TLO facility at Cockatoo Coal's Baralaba mine.

The Observer also tried to contact the construction company leading that project, Ostwald Brothers, but they too were unavailable.

CQQ supplies ingredients for concrete mix, fill, and oversize rocks, road base, sand, among many other construction materials, according to its website.

Their quarries produce the ingredients based on demand from local projects.