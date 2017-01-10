32°
BREAKING: UK woman, 29 dies in plane crash, two others critical

Tegan Annett
Declan Cooley
11th Jan 2017 8:19 AM

THE woman who died in a horror plane crash at Middle Island yesterday was a 29-year-old from the United Kingdom, police have confirmed.

She was one of the four passengers on board the 1770 Castaway plane when it crashed on a beach at Middle Island at 10.45am yesterday.

The dead woman's family were notified by police yesterday however at this stage police haven't been given permission by the family to release the identity of the young woman, according to a QPS spokesperson.

Three other people are in hospital, with one other passenger, a female from Ireland, now receiving treatment in Brisbane.

The 21-year-old woman was flown to the Rockhampton Hospital, and later to Brisbane for treatment of a head injury.

The pilot, local man Les Woodall, was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital yesterday, where he remains in a critical condition.

HORROR CRASH: Experienced pilot Les Woodall was seriously injured todays plane crash at Middle Island.
HORROR CRASH: Experienced pilot Les Woodall was seriously injured todays plane crash at Middle Island. Facebook

A 13-year-old male passenger was transported to Rockhampton Hospital with minor injuries.

Officers from the Rockhampton Forensic Crash Unit and Criminal Investigation Branch will investigate with the relevant authorities.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  agnes water fatality plane crash police

