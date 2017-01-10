BREAKING: UK woman, 29 dies in plane crash, two others critical...

THE woman who died in a horror plane crash at Middle Island yesterday was a 29-year-old from the United Kingdom, police have confirmed.

She was one of the four passengers on board the 1770 Castaway plane when it crashed on a beach at Middle Island at 10.45am yesterday.

Rescue mission for fatal plane crash : Helicopter rescue air crewmen from RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service's Dave Patterson and RACQ LifeFlight's John Kennedy share what it was like being involved in the mission to rescue four people involved in a plane crash today.

The dead woman's family were notified by police yesterday however at this stage police haven't been given permission by the family to release the identity of the young woman, according to a QPS spokesperson.

Three other people are in hospital, with one other passenger, a female from Ireland, now receiving treatment in Brisbane.

>> Local pilot injured, investigation underway after fatal plane crash

The 21-year-old woman was flown to the Rockhampton Hospital, and later to Brisbane for treatment of a head injury.

The pilot, local man Les Woodall, was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital yesterday, where he remains in a critical condition.

HORROR CRASH: Experienced pilot Les Woodall was seriously injured todays plane crash at Middle Island. Facebook

A 13-year-old male passenger was transported to Rockhampton Hospital with minor injuries.

Officers from the Rockhampton Forensic Crash Unit and Criminal Investigation Branch will investigate with the relevant authorities.