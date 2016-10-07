BREAKING: 7-person car crash, one critical at Mt Larcom

UPDATE 7.20am:

AN ambulance officer has reported there are seven people involved in the two-car crash on the Bruce Hwy at Mount Larcom.

QAS are on scene assessing everyone involved.

There no entrapments, however two people remain in a critical condition and will be airlifted.

The crash is 300 metres from the Mt Larcom State School.

Two stretcher ambulance units from Rockhampton have been tasked to the crash and RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter is also heading towards the crash.

Police are diverting traffic in the north-bound lane through town.

INITIAL 7.10am: THERE has been a two car crash at Mount Larcom at the Bruce Hwy.

Gladstone Police, fire and emergency services and Queensland Ambulance Services are en-route to the scene.

Two fire and emergency services crews were called to the crash shortly after 7am.

More to come.