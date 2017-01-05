BREAKING: Police swoop on Gladstone man, hunt for his brother

THE PUBLIC, and media coverage, has brought to light crucial information for police investigating an incident where a man "fell out" of a Nissan Pathfinder travelling on the Dawson Hwy on Monday.

Members of the public came forward with new information about two men in the car after seeing a photo of the car published by The Observer.

Police investigators now believe two brothers, one aged 28, the other, 29, were in the car with the 40-year-old victim at the time of the incident.

Gladstone's acting head of the Criminal Investigation Branch, Chief Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Lindsay said one of the brothers, the 28-year-old, had been interviewed, and they were yet to find the other man involved.

"The slightest little bit of information may be the hidden piece we don't have," Det Sen Sgt Lindsay said.

"We knew the vehicle veered to the left onto Olsen Ave, and a number of other drivers observed that car ... it's amazing what people do know that may help police."

Det Sen Sgt Lindsay said the 28-year-old had provided his version of events, but the investigation was continuing.

He said the two men allegedly involved abandoned the car on Olsen Ave and escaped on foot.

The 40-year-old victim is in a stable condition at the Gladstone Hospital.

If you have any information phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.