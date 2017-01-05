29°
News

BREAKING: Police swoop on Gladstone man, hunt for his brother

Tegan Annett
| 5th Jan 2017 5:00 PM Updated: 6:37 PM
INVESTIGATION: Police are combing over a Nissan Pathfinder for evidence.
INVESTIGATION: Police are combing over a Nissan Pathfinder for evidence.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE PUBLIC, and media coverage, has brought to light crucial information for police investigating an incident where a man "fell out" of a Nissan Pathfinder travelling on the Dawson Hwy on Monday.

Members of the public came forward with new information about two men in the car after seeing a photo of the car published by The Observer.

Police investigators now believe two brothers, one aged 28, the other, 29, were in the car with the 40-year-old victim at the time of the incident.

INITIAL:

>> Forensic unit investigate 4WD, Gladstone man critical

Gladstone's acting head of the Criminal Investigation Branch, Chief Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Lindsay said one of the brothers, the 28-year-old, had been interviewed, and they were yet to find the other man involved.

Listen:

 

 

"The slightest little bit of information may be the hidden piece we don't have," Det Sen Sgt Lindsay said.

"We knew the vehicle veered to the left onto Olsen Ave, and a number of other drivers observed that car ... it's amazing what people do know that may help police."

Det Sen Sgt Lindsay said the 28-year-old had provided his version of events, but the investigation was continuing.

Police dog squad joins the search for a man wanted by police in Hervey Bay near Urraween Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Police dog squad joins the search for a man wanted by police in Hervey Bay near Urraween Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

He said the two men allegedly involved abandoned the car on Olsen Ave and escaped on foot.

The 40-year-old victim is in a stable condition at the Gladstone Hospital.

If you have any information phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  crime dawson hwy editors picks gladstone police

Gay haters threw my husband off a Gladstone bridge

Gay haters threw my husband off a Gladstone bridge

MAN left with severe burns and a broken neck after a horror incident at a Goondoon St bridge.

BREAKING: Firefighters rush to 'chemical spill'

CHEMICAL SPILL: Emergency crews are rushing to a chemical spill at Agnes Water.

PARAMEDICS, police and firefighter are rushing to the scene.

Gladstone crabber's outrage as pots raided

GLADSTONE woman's outrage at pot raiding.

Plans revealed for new local mine, up to 500 jobs

JOBS, JOBS, JOBS: A mine that will eventually have the capacity to employ 500 workers is opening in CQ.

BOSS OF yet-to-be-built coal mine will hire up to 500 workers.

Local Partners

Bizarre item at Gladstone's Woolworths just after Christmas

WOULD you like a Christmas tart or a hot cross bun?

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Aurizon chips in for slick new Gladstone boat

BOAT CAPSIZES: One woman is dead after a boat she was in capsized off Curtis Island.

THANKS to Aurizon, boaties will no longer be saved by a floaty boat.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

The Real Housewives of ISIS: BBC under fire over skit

The Real Housewives of ISIS: BBC under fire over skit

BRITISH public broadcaster the BBC is coming under fire after a TV skit portraying the ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ debuted online this week.

Lloyd Cole reflects on more than a decade of music

Lloyd Cole is an English singer and songwriter, known for his role as lead singer of Lloyd Cole and the Commotions from 1984 to 1989, and for his subsequent solo work.

British artists tells the story behind his songs.

Scot can't get enough of our coastline

Neil Oliver hosts the TV series Coast Australia.

Neil Oliver uncovers plenty of material for Coast Australia

NITV doco follows inspirational mum-of-nine Daniella

Mum Daniella Borg, third from left, and her nine daughters star in the new TV series Family Rules.

MEET the family dubbed the 'Aussie Kardashians'.

Survivor contestant dies "unexpectedly" at 40

He was “known for his hard work, dedication, attention to detail".

What's on the big screen this week

Hailee Steinfeld and Hayden Szeto in a scene from the movie The Edge of Seventeen.

PITCH Perfect 2's Hailee Steinfeld stars in new coming of age comedy

LG's super thin TVs first to feature Dolby Atmos sound

LG has unveiled a new, super thin range of TVs with Dolby Vision and Atmos sound.

What's more, you can hang it on your wall with just magnets

PRICE DROP - BRING THE SELLERS AN OFFER!

30 Keppel Avenue, Clinton 4680

Residential Land This 795m2 allotment is located in the perfect location in Clinton surrounded ... $120,000...

This 795m2 allotment is located in the perfect location in Clinton surrounded by established homes with a high owner/occupier rate! Create the home of your dreams...

FIRST-HOME FEVER

51 Wattle Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 2 $165,000

Tucked away in a convenience corner of New Auckland, a short distance to schools, local shopping and Harvey Rd Tavern is this little gem. Ideal for the first...

THIS IS THE PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!

12 Luton Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $259,000

This solid brick home is centrally located in the ever popular Telina, close to schools and shops. Featuring 3 large bedrooms, 2 with built-in-robes and the...

Stay Safe &amp; Cool In This Great Family Home

3 Cressbrook Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 NOW $419,000

This home offers the discerning buyer everything that is on most buyers "Wish List" - Pool, Shed, 4 bedrooms, air-conditioning, 2 living areas, low-set brick...

Great Value....Invest Today..!

Unit 26/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $135,000

This conveniently located unit is sure to be popular with anybody looking to buy their first property or the astute investor looking to buy a good quality unit in...

Gladstone&#39;s Most Sought After Real Estate - Auckland Hill...!

32-34 Auckland Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 1 $395,000

If you have been looking for a home with plenty of potential in the most sought after real estate precinct in Gladstone then this is the home you have been waiting...

YOUR VERY OWN OASIS!

41 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 $370,000

Secluded behind beautiful gardens and set back on a large well maintained block awaits this beautiful home! Featuring 3 well-appointed bedrooms, a spacious lounge...

SPACIOUS, EXECUTIVE, FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE

Unit 5/34 Marten Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 3 2 1 $199,000

This magnificent two-storey townhouse, situated in the fully gated and secured "Central on Marten" complex is the perfect addition to your property...

Owner Is Relocating Overseas - Act Now To Secure This Blue Chip Property!

19 Auckland Street, Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 OFFERS AROUND...

Stop Looking! This is the home that you have been waiting for and it will not disappoint. If you are in the market for a home in a top position with magnificent...

Fantastic Opportunity!

42 Allunga Drive, Glen Eden 4680

Residential Land Your privacy is assured on this private 776m2 block with no rear ... $150,000

Your privacy is assured on this private 776m2 block with no rear neighbors. Vacant blocks of land like this one seldom hit the market, so act quickly as this land...

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Landlords nightmare as tenants claim $5000 compo

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

A NIGHTMARE spat over an “alleged roof leak” for Gladstone landlords

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!