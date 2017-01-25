UPDATE: Truck roll over on the Bruce Hwy

UPDATE: 9.30am:

QAS has transported a man in his 50s to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition following a truck rollover.

QAS said the man had a minor head injury.

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a truck rollover on the Bruce Hwy which occurred shortly after 8.10am.

It is understood the truck rolled over "one or two" kilometres south of Turkey Beach.

A Queensland Ambulance service spokeswoman said two units were on their way to the incident but couldn't confirm if a "middle aged man" was in a serious condition.

However, she did say there had been no reports of the driver being entrapped.

It's understood the vehicle rolled off the highway and isn't blocking any traffic.