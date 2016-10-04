28°
BREAKING: Truck driver 'trapped' after tree collision near Gladstone

Luke J Mortimer
| 4th Oct 2016 3:23 PM Updated: 4:57 PM
A bushwalker has been taken to hospital suffering from exhaustion.
A bushwalker has been taken to hospital suffering from exhaustion.

UPDATE: 4.43pm: 

A MAN aged in his early 70s has been rushed to Gladstone Hospital after colliding with a tree on Chamberlain Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man had possible chest injuries, but is now stable.

EARLIER: 

A TRUCK driver is trapped in a vehicle after colliding with a tree at Chamberlain Rd, about 2km towards Gladstone from the Calliope cross roads.

The collision occurred on Chamberlain Rd.
The collision occurred on Chamberlain Rd.

 

Paramedics were called to the accident at about 3pm, but a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said they were yet to arrive.

It's understood police will also arrive on the scene soon. 

More to come

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone

TRAIN line shut down with a car stuck on the tracks.

