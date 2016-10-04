BREAKING: Truck driver 'trapped' after tree collision near Gladstone

A bushwalker has been taken to hospital suffering from exhaustion.

UPDATE: 4.43pm:

A MAN aged in his early 70s has been rushed to Gladstone Hospital after colliding with a tree on Chamberlain Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man had possible chest injuries, but is now stable.

EARLIER:

A TRUCK driver is trapped in a vehicle after colliding with a tree at Chamberlain Rd, about 2km towards Gladstone from the Calliope cross roads.

The collision occurred on Chamberlain Rd.

Paramedics were called to the accident at about 3pm, but a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said they were yet to arrive.

It's understood police will also arrive on the scene soon.

