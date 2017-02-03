BREAKING: 'Significant damage' as car and truck collide

A crash involving a Semi-trailer and Sedan has closed the road in both directions of Hansen Rd.

UPDATE 2.55pm:

A SECTION of Hanson Road could be closed for up to four hours as emergency services work to clean up after sedan collided with a semi-trailer, causing 'significant damage'.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services station officer in charge Graham Smith said it appeared the sedan had crossed to the wrong side of the road, colliding with the truck.

"There is significant damage to the car," Mr Smith said.

"The driver (a man in his 40s) has been taken to hospital with minor injuries."

"The driver (a man in his 40s) has been taken to hospital with minor injuries."

Gladstone Police officers are waiting for a second truck to arrive to decant the trailers, before removing the semi-trailer involved in the crash.

Mr Smith said the truck was two hours away, and the road could be closed for up to four hours.

UPDATE 2.30pm:

A SECTION of Hanson Road is closed after a truck and sedan collided shortly before 2pm.

It is believed the semi-trailer was travelling toward Yarwun and the car toward Gladstone.

Police and Gladstone Regional Council are diverting traffic, with inbound cars diverted via Red Rover Road and outbound via Blains Rd.

The truck is still in the left lane, about 10m away from the car.

But the sedan, which has a smashed front end, is in the right lane, also facing Yarwun.

Gladstone Police officers are interviewing witnesses for information.

The road is closed between Blain Drive and the Callemondah Dr roundabout.

Earlier 2.10pm:

TWO vehicles, including one truck and a sedan, have crashed near Hanson Road, Gladstone.

Queensland Ambulance Service received a call shortly before 2pm about the accident.

Gladstone Police Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are also on the scene.

There are reports a man in his 40s has suffered upper body injuries.

More to come.