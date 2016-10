A white ute and a black 4wd have crashed on the corner of Col Brown Avenue and Don Young Dr.

A WHITE ute and a black four-wheel-drive have collided in an accident on the intersection of Col Brown Dr and Don Young Dr.

The Gladstone Police, ambulance and fire and rescue services are all at the scene.

It appears everyone involved is ok.

Traffic is being diverted up Col Brown Avenue while emergency services continue to clean the scene.

The front end of the white ute has had some damage, and the black car appears to be missing its front bumper.