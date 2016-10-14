BREAKING: Three Aussie rock icons reveal Gladstone show

AUSSIE ICON: Jimmy Barnes is coming to Gladstone soon.

ROCK and rollers are in for a treat when the Harvey Road Tavern brings one of Australia's music icons to Gladstone.

Jimmy Barnes will remind Gladstone residents why he's considered a timeless rock hero when he comes to Gladstone in January next year.

JIMMY BARNES: Putting it all together at the Moncrieff Theatre. Photo: Simon Young / NewsMail Simon Young BUN100813ENT1

And he won't be alone. The Harvey Road Tavern has secured a huge show in January, bringing Barnsey, Noisework's Jon Stevens and The Radiators.

Early bird tickets are released today and residents have one week to score the discounted rates. It's an elusive deal the tavern has worked tirelessly on securing, and today tickets will be released to the oval show.

The last time Barnesy was in Gladstone was during his 25th anniversary of the Working Class Man album in 2010.

Jimmy Barnes Working Class Man : Get ready to belt out the lyrics of Working Class Man with the man himself, Barnsey, when he performs in Gladstone.

So, scrub up on your 80s rock classics and get ready to belt out Working Class Man and the like when Barnsey takes the stage on January 21.

Last month the Harvey Road Tavern teased residents on its Facebook page that it would make an announcement shortly with an Aussie icon set to come to Gladstone.

Many residents guessed Barnesy, and others suggested it could be Shannon Noll.

Early Bird tickets are on sale from Thursday October 20 at 9am from the Venue and Moshtix for $75.

Second release tickets are $85 and at the gate it is $99.