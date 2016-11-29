BREAKING: 'Suffering': Popular Gladstone CBD cafe to close doors

IT IS understood Goondoon St business Chattin' cafe will close its doors indefinitely this week.

In April this year, the new owners revealed plans to reinvigorate the cafe. The renovations included an overhaul of the interior and expanding the outside dining area.

The owners were also looking at moving into evening dining on weekends.

Proposed plans that the owners of Chattin Cafe were looking at to expand the business.

The owners declined to comment.

Although the reason behind the closure has not been made clear, loyal customers such as Peter Claughton, who said he was told by staff the cafe was closing, will be sad to see Chattin' cafe go.

Mr Claughton said he would now have to look for another cafe with customer service that fitted the bill, and the best bacon and eggs breakfast.

"It is sad, I think that cafe has been around for about 14 years, I've been going there for years weekly, fortnightly," he said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"Whether it was because they were suffering, its clear a lot of other businesses are; just another down the drain.

"Everyone that worked there always had great customer service, and made it a very comfortable place to be."