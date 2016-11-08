BREAKING: State government tables bill to ban FIFO

Major development announcment at the Sunshine Coast Airport by the State Minister for Development, Dr Anthony Lynham and the Mayor Mark Jamieson. Minister Lynham speaks to media.

UPDATE: State Mine Minister Dr Anthony Lynham tabled a bill in Parliament today to end FIFO at new mine sites.

The Strong and Sustainable Resource Communities Bill was put to the Parliament at 12.40pm, and has now been refereed to the infrastructure, planning and natural resources committee to consider.

Dr Anthony Lynham said the legislation will:

Prevent 100% FIFO operations in new large resource projects where nearby regional community has a capable workforce

Require large resource projects to consider locals for employment

Ensure competitive local businesses have the opportunity to win contracts and be part of the project's supply chain and

Help protect resource worker health and well-being.

"It is only right that local workers get an opportunity to be considered for these jobs and are not discriminated against because they are local residents," he told Parliament.

"They should be allowed to live in the local community if they so choose."

The requirements will apply to all large resource projects 100 km or less from a regional centre.

The independent Coordinator-General will be able to set, monitor and enforce the conditions on new large resource projects through their environmental impact statements, which will need to comprehensively assess social impacts.

The proposed laws will make it an offence to advertise positions in a way that prohibits residents from nearby regional communities from applying.