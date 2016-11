Major development announcment at the Sunshine Coast Airport by the State Minister for Development, Dr Anthony Lynham and the Mayor Mark Jamieson. Minister Lynham speaks to media.

STATE mines minister Dr Anthony Lynham has confirmed he will table a bill in parliament this morning to end FIFO at new mine sites.

It would also ensure existing 100% FIFO operations would consider locals for employment.

The bill would consider the findings of a report compiled by the infrastructure, planning and natural resources committee and an independent FIFO review panel.

More to come.