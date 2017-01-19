36°
News

BREAKING: Boyne Smelter to cut jobs after power price hike

Sarah Barnham
| 19th Jan 2017 9:20 AM Updated: 9:42 AM
Boyne Smelters Ltd, the aluminium smelter on Boyne Island, as seen from an aerial taken December 2014. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer
Boyne Smelters Ltd, the aluminium smelter on Boyne Island, as seen from an aerial taken December 2014. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA230115SMLT

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GLADSTONE's Boyne Smelters Ltd will cut production and be forced to reduce jobs because of unsustainably high power prices.

In response to elevated electricity prices in Queensland over a sustained period, BSL is in the process of reducing production by approximately eight per cent by progressively dropping up to 80MW of power from its production circuit.

BSL could not yet confirm how many jobs will be cut, and when.

Around 85 per cent of BSL's electricity requirements are provided by a long-term contract with Gladstone Power Station. The remaining 15 per cent is currently supplied via the spot market.

Following days of elevated prices, the spot electricity price skyrocketed to $12,000-$14,000/MWh over the weekend from an average of $66.80/MWh the weekend before, despite significantly more electricity generating capacity being available in Queensland.

With the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) forecasting record-breaking demand in the next seven-day period, similar pricing trends are expected.

Due to sustained high pricing this year, almost three times higher than the 2016 average, BSL is unable to maintain full production. As a result, the decision to activate a carefully managed curtailment has become necessary.
This curtailment could result in a potential loss of around 45,000 tonnes of aluminium production for 2017.

BSL General Manager Joe Rea said: "This is the second time in three years we've had to curtail production on a large scale because of uncompetitive electricity prices. BSL is paying more than 500 times more than what it costs to generate electricity.

"The decision to curtail production is a very difficult one. It takes months, not weeks, to bring the smelter back to a stable full capacity, and that can only happen if and when power prices become competitive.

"BSL has been unable to secure an internationally competitive price for our additional load. We are not prepared to lock into a contractual arrangement that would have us paying delivered energy prices comparable to the least competitive countries in the world outside of China.

"It is an on-going concern for our business that the trajectory for wholesale electricity prices in Queensland is a significantly increasing trend - doubling since October 2014. From 1 January this year, we saw a real upward change in spot market power pricing.

This all comes at a time when the price for aluminium in Australian dollar terms remains lower now than during the Global Financial Crisis. Electricity prices in Queensland and the recent bidding practices of generators are putting BSL jobs at risk.

"We will leave no stone unturned to protect the jobs of our BSL employees, however; the curtailment of production means we can no longer sustain today's workforce numbers. We'll know the extent of that impact in the coming weeks."

Boyne Smelters makes an important economic and social contribution to the national, state and regional economy. The operation employs around 1,000 people and indirectly supports about 6,700 jobs nationally, with 3,000 of these jobs in the Gladstone region.

The smelter contributes more than $1.4 billion annually to Australia's Gross Domestic Product, with more than half of this economic benefit going to the Gladstone region.

Gladstone Observer
BREAKING: Boyne Smelter to cut jobs after power price hike

BREAKING: Boyne Smelter to cut jobs after power price hike

Gladstone’s Boyne Smelters Ltd will cut production and be forced to reduce jobs

Cheapest places to fill up your tank today in Gladstone region

Petrol Bowser- petrol price story. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury

THE cheapest place to fuel up in the Gladstone region today

11 jobs QAS were called to overnight across the state

Ambulance with lights on Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury

QAS had a busy night, with call outs to 11 different jobs.

'No Gladstone tax': Sexy new business caters for all

NEW VENTURE: Suzi Gould, Caroline Connor, Amanda Richards, Janet Miller and Nathan Gould at Gladstones new lingerie store.

THIS Gladstone couple run three businesses

Local Partners

'Be alert': Gladstone elderly vulnerable in heat

Pets and small children aren't the only ones to look after in the hot weather.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Peppa Pig a popular hit

Peppa Pig dropped in to the GECC yesterday.Owen Johnson, 5, and Xavier Scott, 4.

Peppa Pig drops in to Gladstone.

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

11 huge events coming to Gladstone in the next 6 months

Events coming up in Gladstone in 2017.

Your guide to exciting events coming to the Gladstone region

Chelsea Handler blames the Kardashians for Donald Trump win

Chelsea Handler blames the Kardashians for Donald Trump win

SHE’S not mincing her words. Chelsea Handler has blamed the rise of the Kardashian-Jenner reality TV family for Donald Trump’s presidential election win.

Law & Order’s Trump inspired episode is still in limbo

The cast of Law & Order: SVU season 18, from left, Kelli Giddish, Raul Esparza, Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Supplied by Channel 10.

SHOW'S mastermind unsure if or when twice-delayed episode will air.

50 Shades of Bli Bli: Adult theme park plans revealed

THE MIND BOGGLES: Potential buyers of Sunshine Castle at Bli Bli have considered a range of different themes, including an 'adult entertainment venue'.

Sunshine Castle looks to new, prosperous future.

Dating between the sheets on national TV?

Singles meet for the first time in their underwear in the SBS TV series Undressed.

NO shortage of singles willing to get Undressed with a stranger.

What's on the big screen this week

Dev Patel in a scene from the movie Lion.

ACCLAIMED Australian film Lion finally makes its domestic debut.

Ruby Rose's gruelling training regimen to get xXx ready

From left, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Rory McCann, and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

AUSSIE stars opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

They're floating their way to Agnes Water

MUSIC: The Floating Bridges will be performing at the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock festival next month.

"Sharing good vibrations”: Band set to impress

FULLY RENOVATED - MOVE RIGHT IN!

15 Marshall Avenue, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

This lovely, well renovated home is situated in the popular, family friendly suburb of Sun Valley. Perched on a spacious 607m2 block with side access and room for...

THE PERFECT STARTERAND THE SHED!

12 Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $240,000

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 12 Carinya Drive, Clinton to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first...

ALL DRESSED UP READY TO GO!

1 Tigalee Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market this meticulously refurbished family home in central Kin Kora and by choosing to live at this address, YOU...

RECEIVERS&#39; SALE FIVE BEDROOM HOME IN RIVER RANCH

11 Riverview Drive, River Ranch 4680

House 5 2 2 Receivers' Sale

Five bedroom dwelling on 9.9 acres (approx) of land Lot 77 on RP611759 Featuring: *Timber kitchen with butler's pantry *Formal and informal living, plus separate...

Looking For A Large Family Home At An Affordable Price..?

8 Mercedes Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 3 5 $429,000

If you are tired of looking at all the modern homes on the market and just can't find a home that offers you the size, views, quality construction and great...

Fantastic Family Home In The Highly Sought After Billabong Estate..!

6 Billabong Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 $429,000

Are you tired of looking at all the poorly maintained properties hitting the market at the moment..? Well it is with great pleasure that LJ Hooker Gladstone would...

Stay Safe &amp; Cool In This Great Family Home

3 Cressbrook Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 NOW $419,000

This home offers the discerning buyer everything that is on most buyers "Wish List" - Pool, Shed, 4 bedrooms, air-conditioning, 2 living areas, low-set brick...

Perfect to invest or as a first home buyer!

14 Coase Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 1 $169,000

If you are searching for the perfect first home or investment property this is a must see! West Gladstone is currently one of the best performing suburbs in...

Get into your own pool this summer!

10 Saturn Crescent, Telina 4680

House 4 1 1 $269,000

This fantastic home in Telina has more to offer than meets the eye! The home features three bedrooms plus an office/fourth bedroom with a walk in storage cupboard.

MAGNIFICENT ACREAGE HOME!

1 Monaros Court, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 5 $600,000

This very spacious sun-lit home is situated on a flat, level 2 and a half acre block in the peaceful suburb of Beecher. This well presented home features 4...

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Looking back, looking ahead in Noosa

NEVER-ENDING GLORY: Looking towards Laguna Bay and Hastings St from Noosa National Park.

Natural appeal of Noosa continues to attract buyers

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!