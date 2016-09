A SHED is engulfed in flames on a property north of Mount Larcom.

Paramedics, police, and firefighters are rushing to the property on Darts Creek Road.

Initial reports are that the "three-based shed" is "well involved" with a vehicle inside.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said two fire units are on their way to the scene.

More to come