Melanie Plane
Tegan Annett
and | 25th Nov 2016 7:07 AM Updated: 8:25 AM
UPDATE 8.25am:

A MAN was unloading chemicals onsite at Rio Tinto Alcan Yarwun when he suffered second-degree burns this morning, a company spokesperson said.

The Rio Tinto Alcan Yarwun spokesperson said the worker was taken to the Gladstone Hospital by the Queensland Ambulance Service.

They said an investigation is underway.

UPDATE 8am:

AN INDUSTRIAL worker has been taken to hospital this morning after he was involved in a chemical accident causing second degree burns.

The worker, aged in his 20s, was involved in a chemical accident at 6.45am today.

He was taken to the Gladstone Hospital by Queensland Ambulance Service in a stable condition.

It is believed the workplace accident happened at Rio Tinto's Yarwun site.

Earlier 7.10am:

QUEENSLAND Ambulance crews are racing to the Yarwun Rio Tinto site following reports a worker has sufferedburns from acid.

Initial reports indicate a 35-year-old man has suffered second degree chemical burns to his face, arms and body at the Rio Tinto Yarwun plant.

He is reportedly being treated at the scene by fellow staff members awaiting emergency help.

More updates to come.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  breaking gladstone industry rio tinto workplace accident

BREAKING: Rio Tinto worker suffers second-degree acid burns

