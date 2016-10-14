BREAKING: Girl bitten by snake at school

A Coastal Taipan ready to strike, the same breed as the snake that bit little Agnes Water boy Eli Campbell. Source: Discovery channel.

UPDATE: 12.27pm:

A GIRL has been bitten by a snake at Ambrose State School.

Paramedics have opted to rush the girl to Rockhampton Base Hospital, rather than wait for the rescue helicopter to arrive.

Paramedics quickly worked to bandage her leg, and then called a rescue helicopter.

It's understood the girl is now in a stable condition. The type of snake remains unknown.

UPDATE 11.26am:

A QAS spokeswoman said a rescue helicopter had been called in to transport a girl bitten on the leg by a snake.

While it is still unknown what type of snake has bitten the girl, paramedics are still on the scene and have bandaged the girl's leg.

EARLIER:

QUEENSLAND Ambulance are currently on the scene assessing a child who has been reportedly bitten by a snake.

QAS was called to an address on Gentle Annie Rd at Ambrose at 10.40am and it's believed that a snake has bitten a girl on the leg.

SNAKE BITE: The type of snake that bit a child at Ambrose remains unknown.

The type of snake that bit the child is unknown.

