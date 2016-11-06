34°
'Blood curdling scream' heard in assault

Declan Cooley
| 6th Nov 2016 4:53 PM Updated: 5:49 PM
Gladstone Police and Queensland Ambulance Service are outside a home in Gladstone.
Gladstone Police and Queensland Ambulance Service are outside a home in Gladstone.

UPDATE 6.40pm:

THE Queensland Ambulance Service has taken one person involved in this afternoon's assault to the Gladstone Hospital.

Two patients were assessed, one man with a head injury and a woman with a racing heart.

It is believed the man with head injuries was struck with a pick.

Another man was at the scene, however he had no injuries.

UPDATE 5.45pm:

A MAN has suffered head injuries after he was hit with a gardening pick in an assault in a Kin Kora home.

The Gladstone Police and Queensland Ambulance Service are at the scene at the Collins Ln home.

"I was watching the movie Donnie Brasco and so it took me a while to differentiate between the blood curdling screaming that was coming from outside and the movie," a man nearby said.

"It seemed to be an assault, who instigated it, I don't know." 

 A woman is also being assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service.

Two police detectives are also at the scene.

The Gladstone Police has declared a crime scene.

Earlier 5.15pm:

THE Gladstone Police and Queensland Ambulance Service have swarmed a Kin Kora street after an assault.

The Gladstone Police has declared a crime scene.

Neighbours in Collins Ln say one man involved was hit with a gardening pick.

He has suffered a head injury.

The man has been loaded into the ambulance, and is handcuffed.

Three police cars are in the street on Collins Ln and officers are talking to neighbours.

Another man, of Asian descent, is at the front of the house with blood on his shirt and face.

Topics:  breaking gladstone police stabbing

'Blood curdling scream' heard in assault

'Blood curdling scream' heard in assault

THE Gladstone Police and Queensland Ambulance Service have swarmed a Kin Kora street after an altercation.

Local Partners

