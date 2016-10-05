Police surround Gladstone home, lock down streets

UPDATE: 10.30:

ONE police officer is manning a road block on Wattle St and a group of officers are manning another road block at the entrance to Oregon Court.

Police haven't yet revealed why they were initially called to the scene, or what they are facing in the standoff at the house.

Police lock down streets: Police have locked down Oregon St and surrounding streets.

But police are expected to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the standoff at about 11am in a press conference.

UPDATE: 10.10am:

A STANDOFF between police and a man in a house on Oregon St has extended to surrounding streets, with police blocking off Wattle St.

Teak St was briefly closed, but police have since re-opened it to allow traffic to flow through.

STAND OFF: Police are manning multiple road blocks at Oregon Court and Wattle St.

It's not yet known why surrounding streets have been closed, Queensland Police will provide us with another update shortly.

UPDATE: 9.51am:

A WITNESS to a 13-hour standoff between police and a man in a house on Oregon Court said he caught a glimpse of the man on the home's veranda this morning while the man talked to police negotiators.

The witness, who lives nearby, said he saw what appeared to be negotiators entering and leaving the property at about 7.30 this morning.

STAND OFF: Gladstone police have shut down Wattle St and Oregon St.

He said when he called police to ask what was happening, police couldn't give a timeframe on when the standoff would end.

But police reportedly said it "shouldn't take too much longer".

EARLIER:

POLICE have locked down New Auckland streets as they negotiate with a person who is threatening to self-harm

A Queensland Police spokesman said police had decided to lock down Oregon Court and surrounding streets, including Wattle St, after a tense stand-off which began at 10.55pm last night.

LOCK DOWN: Emergency services are on scene.

"A person is inside the house making threats of self-harm," he said.

"Police have cordoned the area and are negotiating with him."

There is in excess of seven police cars, a firefighter unit, and an ambulance.

