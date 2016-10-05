29°
News

Police surround Gladstone home, lock down streets

Luke J Mortimer
Declan Cooley
and | 5th Oct 2016 9:19 AM Updated: 10:46 AM
LOCK DOWN: Police have blocked Wattle St.
LOCK DOWN: Police have blocked Wattle St.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: 10.30: 

ONE police officer is manning a road block on Wattle St and a group of officers are manning another road block at the entrance to Oregon Court.

Police haven't yet revealed why they were initially called to the scene, or what they are facing in the standoff at the house.

But police are expected to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the standoff at about 11am in a press conference.

More to come

UPDATE: 10.10am: 

A STANDOFF between police and a man in a house on Oregon St has extended to surrounding streets, with police blocking off Wattle St. 

Teak St was briefly closed, but police have since re-opened it to allow traffic to flow through.

STAND OFF: Police are manning multiple road blocks at Oregon Court and Wattle St.
STAND OFF: Police are manning multiple road blocks at Oregon Court and Wattle St.

It's not yet known why surrounding streets have been closed, Queensland Police will provide us with another update shortly. 

More to come

UPDATE: 9.51am: 

A WITNESS to a 13-hour standoff between police and a man in a house on Oregon Court said he caught a glimpse of the man on the home's veranda this morning while the man talked to police negotiators.

The witness, who lives nearby, said he saw what appeared to be negotiators entering and leaving the property at about 7.30 this morning.

STAND OFF: Gladstone police have shut down Wattle St and Oregon St.
STAND OFF: Gladstone police have shut down Wattle St and Oregon St.

He said when he called police to ask what was happening, police couldn't give a timeframe on when the standoff would end.

But police reportedly said it "shouldn't take too much longer". 

More to come

EARLIER: 

POLICE have locked down New Auckland streets as they negotiate with a person who is threatening to self-harm

A Queensland Police spokesman said police had decided to lock down Oregon Court and surrounding streets, including Wattle St, after a tense stand-off which began at 10.55pm last night.

LOCK DOWN: Emergency services are on scene.
LOCK DOWN: Emergency services are on scene.

"A person is inside the house making threats of self-harm," he said.

"Police have cordoned the area and are negotiating with him."

There is in excess of seven police cars, a firefighter unit, and an ambulance. 

More to come

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  editors picks, gladstone, gladstone region

WATCH: Car stuck on train tracks, rail line shut down

WATCH: Car stuck on train tracks, rail line shut down

TRAIN line shut down with a car stuck on the tracks.

Agnes locals in anxious wait over Taipan bite victim

SNAKE BITE: Agnes Water toddler Eli was bitten by a coastal taipan, he is now in recovery in a neurology ward in a Brisbane hospital, it is unsure if he has damage to his brain. Photo Contributed

Community bands together for family recovering from Taipan bite

Supermodel lookalike wows crowd with 'the look'

THE LOOK: Josie McAullay is in the top 20 at the national comp Miss Country Girl Australia.

Gladstone's Megan Gale look alike is moving up in the model world

10 blocks selling for under $100k in the Gladstone region

TEN ridiculously cheap vacant blocks of land in the Gladstone region

Local Partners

Tide turns as dining establishments open

WE KNOW we are the industrial hub of Queensland. But is our city also the capital of gloom and doom?

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

WATCH: 'Custom designed' $4m park transforms local town

Emily Andrew, 4, Logan Ward, 10, Tembi Ward, 9, Grace Butler, 4, Sydney Andrews, 10, Millee Newitt, 4, Janelle Stewart, 9, Martha Andrews, 7, Bohdi Rasmussen, 9, Clancy Sutherland, 7 and Andrew Gulliford, 8, celebrate the redeveloped Alf Larson Park.

A $4m upgrade has completely changed Miriam Vale's city heart

Neil Young brings The Monsanto Years to Bluesfest

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The Canadian will perform with Lukas Nelson's Promise of the Real

Latest deals and offers

MOVIE REVIEW: The Magnificent Seven could have been better

MOVIE REVIEW: The Magnificent Seven could have been better

BY all accounts, The Magnificent Seven should have been a slam dunk.

Kim Kardashian Paris robbery sparks scam attacks

Kim Kardashian West

2400% increase in Kim-Kardashian related spam and scams

Actor Ben Stiller has been battling cancer for two years

Ben Stiller has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago at the age of 48.

BEN Stiller was "scared" when diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

Bindi Irwin opens up: "You're kind of like my soulmate"

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell open up in the first joint interview.

Bindi Irwin talks about her "soulmate" and whether she is engaged

Neil Young brings The Monsanto Years to Bluesfest

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The Canadian will perform with Lukas Nelson's Promise of the Real

Australian Survivor's Sue: I nearly pulled it off

Australian Survivor contestant Sue Clarke.

BABY boomer nearly topples show's core alliance.

Renowned lawyer celebrates anniversary with actor husband

Amal Clooney and her husband, George.

A civilised evening for Amal Clooney's second anniversary

SURE TO IMPRESS...LOW MAINTENANCE BRICK IN POPULAR POSITION...IT&#39;S GOTTA SHED!!!

36 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 3 3 $395,000

Located in a convenient position in Seaview Heights, surrounded by established homes is your chance to secure this meticulously maintained property that was built...

Superb Family Retreat

3 Briffney Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 5 2 4 $649,000

Built by one of Gladstone’s most highly regarded local builders, Mick & Z Homes, this is the perfect home to raise your family. Situated on a generous 934m2...

FAMILY HOME MUST BE SOLD!!

9 Amelia Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 Open to Offers

It's been on the market for some time now, the family have now opened this property to Buyers asking for 'Offers' to be presented. Previously priced at $195,000...

QUALITY FAMILY HOME...NO EXPENSE HAS BEEN SPARED...IDEAL LOCATION...SHED INCLUDED

108 Penda Avenue, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Be quick to inspect this quality low-set brick family home perfectly positioned in Kaleentha Park Estate built by award winning builders Gladstone Designer...

FREEHOLD MULTI TENANTED BUILDING FOR SALE - SOUTH GLADSTONE

140 & 146 Off Street, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial - APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 ... $875,000 + GST

- APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 PLUS 70.5M2 OF MEZZANINE - CURRENTLY VACANT, SUIT RETAIL OR OFFICE - SHOP 2 - 67.2M2 - CURRENTLY...

Vendor Motivated To Sell NOW!!!

Unit 26/1 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 OFFERS OVER...

Presenting a sleek, streamlined layout - this light filled apartment offers executives, downsizers and investors a low maintenance opportunity within only a few...

INDUSTRIAL WORKSHOP + OFFICE ON BENARABY ROAD

54B Benaraby Road, Toolooa 4680

Commercial - SINGLE STORY COLORBOND WORKSHOP OF 152M2 WITH TWO ROLLER DOORS FOR ... PLEASE CALL

- SINGLE STORY COLORBOND WORKSHOP OF 152M2 WITH TWO ROLLER DOORS FOR ACCESS. - 6 METRE HIGH SHED, THREE PHASE POWER AND HIGH BAY LIGHTING - 42M2 OFFICE BUILDING...

EXCELLENT CITY HEART INVESTMENT - OWNER WANTS SOLD!

139 Goondoon Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - Secure lease to Staples Australia Pty Ltd, part of the world's ... PLEASE CALL

- Secure lease to Staples Australia Pty Ltd, part of the world's largest office products company with annual turnover of $25B. - Appealing two level building...

PRICED RIGHT FOR THE RENOVATOR

20 Paterson Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $169,000

If you are looking to add value to a well located home, then look no further. A blank canvas awaits .... Centrally located in West Gladstone within easy access...

THE ULTIMATE IN ACREAGE LIVING

10 Boundary Road, Beecher 4680

House 5 3 8 Expression of...

Thoughtful design and the finest in finishes epitomises every square inch of this exceptional residence. This is undoubtedly, one of Gladstone's most exclusive...

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

10 blocks selling for under $100k in the Gladstone region

TEN ridiculously cheap vacant blocks of land in the Gladstone region

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'