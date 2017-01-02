BREAKING: Man falls out of car, police search for passengers

PILE UP: Paramedics are still en route to a four-vehicle pile-up on Fingerboard Road.

UPDATE: 2pm:

IT'S UNDERSTOOD witnesses to a single vehicle rollover on the Dawson Hwy told police they saw three people in the car after it crashed.

It's believe police are now searching for at least some of those passengers.

A man fell out of the car while it was in motion, but it's not yet known if he was driving.

The man has been rushed to Gladstone hospital by paramedics.

It's believed police are en route to the hospital to speak with the man.

More to come

EARLIER:

A MAN has fallen out of a moving car on the Dawson Hwy, according to initial reports.

Paramedics were called to the scene at about 1.02pm but the condition of the man is not yet known.

It's also not known if anyone else has been injured.

CRASH: The crash occurred near the golf course along the Dawson Hwy.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said initial reports suggest the vehicle has rolled.

Initial reports are that there were as many as three people in the car, but it's understood police haven't been able to locate all of the passengers.

It's understood that the crash has occurred at the Kin Kora section of the Dawson Hwy, near the golf course.

Police have shut down a part of the Dawson Hwy.

More to come