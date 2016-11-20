28°
News

BREAKING: Police search Gladstone streets after 'stabbing'

Luke J Mortimer
Ross Irby
and | 20th Nov 2016 1:40 PM Updated: 3:10 PM
Police are searching Philip St and surround streets.
Police are searching Philip St and surround streets. Ross Irby

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: 02.56pm: 

A POLICE woman has left a unit complex on Philip St -- believed to be the scene of a stabbing -- with two teenagers to a small car.

One of the teenagers was carrying a dog.

Five police officers are still examining a car port outside the home, which has been cordoned off.

UPDATE: 2.32pm: 

POLICE have cordoned off a carport at the home where a stabbing is believed to have occurred in Gladstone.

About four police officers have spent time under the carport while one officer is permanently stationed there.

Detectives have also arrived on scene.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

A mobile police unit is patrolling Hibiscus and Phillip streets.

It's understood police are still searching the area for people who were believed to be at the home during the incident.

The victim of the alleged stabbing is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

More to come

UPDATE: 1.53pm: 

PARAMEDICS have rushed the victim of an alleged stabbing to hospital.

The stabbing occurred on Philip St in West Gladstone.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Police are scouring Gladstone streets for people who were believed to be at the scene during the incident.

More to come

EARLIER: 

PARAMEDICS have rushed to the scene of what is understood to be a stabbing at Phillip St in West Gladstone.

Police have not yet confirmed if anyone is in custody, but it's understood they are searching surrounding streets for people believed to be at the scene during the alleged incident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics have only just arrived on scene.

The condition of those involved is unknown.

More to come

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  breaking gladstone stabbing

BREAKING: Police search Gladstone streets after 'stabbing'

BREAKING: Police search Gladstone streets after 'stabbing'

POLICE are scouring Gladstone streets after a 'stabbing' at a home.

'You've won!' Business owner's surprise as phone rings

WINNER: Mrs Zawila said it's not very often your career has this kind of boost. Photo Andrew Morgan / The Observer

Tina Zawila’s phone wouldn’t stop buzzing on Saturday night.

BREAKING: Police to intercept ute driver after 'hit and run'

A DRIVER has been rushed to Gladstone hospital after a hit and run.

Tradies score jobs in Yarwun's shutdown

Rio Tinto Alcan at Yarwun will benefit from production at the South of Embley project near Weipa.

YARWUN shutdown keeps locals in work.

Local Partners

New lane for busy Gladstone road

WORKERS have well and truly started construction of the lane.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Two Gladstone childcare centres are not meeting standards

No Caption

TWO Gladstone childcare centres fall below national standards.

Support for our younger Central Queensland veterans

Dylan Fraser with now former Australian Prime Minister John Howard.

Support group for Central Qld young veterans

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Thousands expected at biggest BAM for the year

HAPPY DAYS: The Beach Arts Music festival traditionally attracts a good crowd.

Big festivites today at Tannum's Beach Arts Music fun.

Prince William admits fatherhood struggles

Prince William admits fatherhood struggles

Prince William admits he has struggled with fatherhood and praised Duchess Catherine as an "amazing mother and fantastic wife".

Kanye still wants to run for US President in 2020

Kanye West is still planning to run for US president in 2020

James Packer edited out of Mariah Carey's show?

James Packer has been edited out of Mariah Carey's show trailer

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

Clowns performed by Miguel Berlanga, Michael Garner and Gordon White in a scene from Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Cirque Du Soleil Kooza's performers will have you gasping in awe

What's on the small screen this week

The X Factor 2016 grand finalists, from left, Amalia Foy, Isaiah Firebrace, Davey Woder and Vlado Saric.

THE X Factor winner will be crowned and

The gymnasts flying high around the world

Australian Laura Kmetko is a performer in Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Aussie gymnast Laura Kmetko tours with Cirque Du Soleil in Kooza.

Emilia Clarke joins cast of Han Solo Star Wars film

Emilia Clarke has been cast in the Han Solo 'Star Wars' movie.

JUST MOVE IN AND RELAX ...

11 Gapparis Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 1 2 $329,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market this immaculately presented character home in central Kin Kora and by choosing to live at this address, you...

ALL DRESSED UP READY TO GO!

1 Tigalee Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $255,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market this meticulously refurbished family home in central Kin Kora and by choosing to live at this address, YOU...

YOUR TELINA LIFESTYLE AWAITS!

36 Jupiter Street, Telina 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this immaculately presented double storey brick home brick home that offers the winning...

CALLING ALL TRADES OR DIY ENTHUSIASTSREAL OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE IT YOUR OWNSOLD IN AN AS IS WHERE IS CONDITION

5 Fletcher Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 3 Forthcoming...

Don't dismiss this property from the photos as the potential is endless. The location speaks volume and the fact the home sits on a large 852m2 block there some...

HIDDEN TREASURE SURE TO IMPRESS.... DUAL LIVING FOR THE FAMILY

46 Cockatoo Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 Reduced to...

Don't be deceived behind the fence is a spacious four bedroom home combining original features with modern influences. This home is guaranteed to appeal to a...

The search is ended

34 Bonar Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 $195,000

If you are seeking a family home that offers the winning combination of loads of character and plenty of floor space over two levels, then come and discover this ...

HUGE HOME, HUGE POTENTIAL, UNBEATABLE PRICE!!

5 Finchley Street, Telina 4680

House 4 2 3 $290,000

This home is an absolute must see! If you're looking to get into the market and want a home in a great locations and offers it all at an unbeatable price then this...

BOYNE ISLAND - LAND OF OPPORTUNITY

6 Ballook Street, Boyne Island 4680

Residential Land Here is your opportunity to buy one or both adjoining allotments each ... $90,000

Here is your opportunity to buy one or both adjoining allotments each 645m2 in size. Located in the lovely river side suburb of Boyne island and but approx.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION.....PERFECT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY...WON&#39;T LAST LONG!!!

68 Kin Kora Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $249,000

Located in a fantastic position in Kin Kora is this exciting new opportunity to purchase a solid 2 storey block base and cladded home that will win over the entire...

Want To Live In The CBD? You Won&#39;t Find Better!

Unit 4/17 Central Lane, Gladstone South 4680

House 3 1 1 NOW $189,000

This is an absolute surprise package! If you are looking for a renovated Inner-CBD Unit with an abundance of storage space then you need to inspect this property...

'Stay above water': Builder's struggle with nightmare drop

Greta and Troy Tenheggeler believe in the positive value of investing in Gladstone property. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

COUPLES business struggle as building approvals slump.

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!