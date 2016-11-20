BREAKING: Police search Gladstone streets after 'stabbing'

UPDATE: 02.56pm:

A POLICE woman has left a unit complex on Philip St -- believed to be the scene of a stabbing -- with two teenagers to a small car.

One of the teenagers was carrying a dog.

Five police officers are still examining a car port outside the home, which has been cordoned off.

UPDATE: 2.32pm:

POLICE have cordoned off a carport at the home where a stabbing is believed to have occurred in Gladstone.

About four police officers have spent time under the carport while one officer is permanently stationed there.

Detectives have also arrived on scene.

A mobile police unit is patrolling Hibiscus and Phillip streets.

It's understood police are still searching the area for people who were believed to be at the home during the incident.

The victim of the alleged stabbing is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

More to come

UPDATE: 1.53pm:

PARAMEDICS have rushed the victim of an alleged stabbing to hospital.

The stabbing occurred on Philip St in West Gladstone.

Police are scouring Gladstone streets for people who were believed to be at the scene during the incident.

More to come

EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS have rushed to the scene of what is understood to be a stabbing at Phillip St in West Gladstone.

Police have not yet confirmed if anyone is in custody, but it's understood they are searching surrounding streets for people believed to be at the scene during the alleged incident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics have only just arrived on scene.

The condition of those involved is unknown.

More to come