BREAKING: Police search for man in Mount Larcom break in spree

Gladstone Police are looking for this man who broke into the Mount Larcom Bowls Club, Mount Larcom State School and Mount Larcom Community Pool. Queensland Police Service

GLADSTONE Police is looking for a man who broke into Mount Larcom Bowls Club, Mount Larcom State School and Mount Larcom Community Pool.

Police believe all of the break-ins on Sunday night are linked to one man.

Do you know this man? : Man breaks in to Mount Larcom Bowls Club

He left with about $4000 and alcohol from the bowls club, laptops from the school and drinks and food from the pool.

There was forced entry into all of the buildings.

Gladstone Police are looking for this man who broke into the Mount Larcom Bowls Club, Mount Larcom State School and Mount Larcom Community Pool. Queensland Police Service

The man appeared to know his way around the bowls club and spent about an hour inside after breaking in.

He was wearing surgical gloves and a beanie over his face once inside, but footage shows his face while he was outside.

Gladstone Police are looking for this man who broke into the Mount Larcom Bowls Club, Mount Larcom State School and Mount Larcom Community Pool. Queensland Police Service

At one point he steals items from behind the bar and takes a bucket that was next to the where the CCTV recorder was.

If he took the CCTV recorder, instead of the bucket, the police would not have the footage of his face.

Gladstone Police criminal investigation branch detective senior sergeant Luke Peachey said the man had knowledge of the area and he expected people from the community would be able to recognise him.

People with information should call Gladstone Police Station on 4971 3222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.