BREAKING: Police investigate Gladstone school 'bomb threat'

POLICE have launched an investigation into a bomb threat at a Clinton school today.

Teachers were forced to evacuate St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School this morning after the threat was made.

But there were no students, as it is a pupil free day.

Police arrived at the school at about 8.50am after they were notified by firefighters.

Police alerted staff before arriving at the school and staff evacuated quickly.

It's not yet known if police have any information on who was behind the threat.

Staff were allowed to returned to work at about 9.20am after a police sweep of the school turned up no explosives.

