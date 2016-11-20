28°
BREAKING: Police to intercept ute driver after 'hit and run'

Luke J Mortimer
Ross Irby
and | 20th Nov 2016 9:33 AM Updated: 11:26 AM

UPDATE: 11.26am: 

POLICE have intercepted a man on Daisy Dell Rd at Bororen, just north of Miriam Vale, who is now in police custody.

Police received multiple calls from members of the public during a pursuit for a driver who allegedly left the scene of a crash at the Calliope Crossroads at about 9.30am this morning.

Senior Sergeant Jim Vogler said the man is now assisting police with their enquiries.

Snr Sgt Vogler said police are investigating a number of offences after the crash, including evading police and hit and run.

UPDATE: 10.48am: 

POLICE are reportedly waiting for the driver of a Ford ute on the Bruce Hwy, near Miriam Vale.

The driver of the Ford ute may have fled the scene of a crash.

It's believed the ute has substantial damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.

More to come

UPDATE: 10.27am: 

WITNESSES to what is believed to be a "hit and run" at the Calliope Crossroads claim the driver of a black Ford ute ran through a red light before hitting a silver Mazda 2.

The driver of the Mazda 2, a man aged in his 40s, has been taken to hospital with shoulder injuries.

Police are still hunting for the driver of the black Ford ute, who has led police on a chase across the region.

He is now believed to be heading south towards Miriam Vale, with police making an attempt to intercept the driver.

More to come

EARLIER: 

POLICE are reportedly hunting for the driver, of what is believed to be a black Ford ute, who may have left the scene of a crash at the Calliope Crossroads.

Paramedics have been called to the scene of the crash, but the condition of those involved in the crash is unknown.

Initial reports suggest the ute that has left the scene is badly damaged on the front passenger side.

CRASH: Paramedics have rushed to a crash at the Calliope Crossroads.
CRASH: Paramedics have rushed to a crash at the Calliope Crossroads.

Unconfirmed reports also suggest the driver was travelling towards Gladstone, but has since done a U-turn, and is now tracking towards Benaraby.

More to come

A DRIVER has been rushed to Gladstone hospital after a reported hit and run.

