BREAKING: Police hunt for ute driver after collision

POLICE have reported that a white ute with a black canopy collided with a Ford Courier on the Dawson Hwy this morning, causing the Courier to flip.

Police said they are now on the hunt for the driver of the ute, who they claim left the scene of the accident.

Police said Initial investigations suggest the driver of the Courier was forced to take evasive action when the ute sped up to overtake, and then pulled in front of it.

Sergeant Kent Haley said it's believed the ute's tray has hit the front of the Courier. The Courier flipped onto its roof after veering into the gutter.

The driver was entrapped in the Courier before being freed by emergency crews.

Paramedics were called to the scene shortly before 5.30am and transported the driver of the Courier to hospital.

The driver is in a stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

Sgt Haley said police had taken statements from some witnesses, but they are appealing to anyone in the public who may have more information on the incident.