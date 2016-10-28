30°
BREAKING: Police hunting for sex offender in Gladstone

Declan Cooley
| 28th Oct 2016 11:53 AM Updated: 12:03 PM
ON THE RUN: Police up hunt for sex offender in Gladstone.
ON THE RUN: Police up hunt for sex offender in Gladstone.

POLICE are searching in Gladstone for a convicted sex offender who escaped from a court room last month.

Shortly after Gladstone man Ian Dougan was convicted of child sex offences at Rockhampton District Court on September 29, he fled the court room, broke down the courthouse doors and was involved in a car chase.

Since then Dougan, 33, has been on the loose and is now believed to be floating between addresses in Gladstone and Rockhampton.

Acting Inspector Luke Peachey said because of the sexual nature of Dougan's offences, police considered the manhunt to be a "high priority" and Dougan to be "high risk" criminal.

"We know he is getting assistance from people out there in the public."

Insp Peachey said Dougan was possible getting assistance from friends or family and asked those people helping him "to look within and remember what (Dougan) has been found guilty of".

"We want to make sure he is answerable for those offences…and we believe that while he's out in society and hasn't been given the chance to rehabilitate, then he is a risk to society," he said.

At this stage police did not know how Dougan was travelling the 108km journey between Gladstone and Rockhampton.

Dougan was described by police as being Aboriginal, 188cm tall and weighing about 100kg.

Dougan was last seen sporting a stubbly beard and moustache but police believe he may have changed his appearance since September 29.

After fleeing from the courthouse it was reported that Dougan was involved in a police car chase through Allenstown and reached speeds of up to 75km/hr before police abandoned attempts to intercept the vehicle.

Dougan later reportedly ditched the car involved in the car chase and was believed to be travelling with a woman at the time.

Dougan was due to be sentenced for his sexual offences the morning he escaped.

Insp Peachey urged anyone with information to contact Gladstone police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  breaking gladstone police sex offender

