WATCH: Police nab 750 cannabis plants in raid

POLICE have reportedly stumbled on a 750 cannabis crops in a "bush grow" at Deepwater near Baffle Creek after responding to a domestic violence call.

Police charged a 47-year-old man with production of a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug and firearms after police executed a search warrant at the Deepwater property.

This was done by police officers, one from the single officer town at Rosedale an hours drive away and others from Agnes Water which is more than an hour away.

750 cannabis crops: Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch detective senior sergeant Luke Peachey

Police will allege the man was growing cannabis in the bush as their search reportedly uncovered 750 cannabis seedlings, each about the size of a hand according to Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch detective senior sergeant Luke Peachey.

"It was what we call a bush grow with no hydroponic set-up," he said.

"It had only just started, the seedlings were about the size of a hand but the crop could have yield quite a significant amount of cannabis."

The man has been released on bail and is expected to appear at Bundaberg Magistrates Court in November.