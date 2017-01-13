BREAKING: Police rule out foul play in bridge fall investigation

UPDATE 5pm:

POLICE have ruled out foul play and the presence of a third party in the New Year's Day bridge fall in Gladstone.



Jotham Wilson-Tokotaua, 25, fell from Goondoon St's railway overpass bridge about 12.35am on January 1 and was taken to a Brisbane hospital in a critical condition.



His husband Maioha Tokotaua subsequently claimed Mr Wilson-Tokotaua was the victim of a "gay hate crime".



However, Criminal Investigation Branch acting officer in charge Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Lindsay said a police investigation found the fall was "non suspicious".



"Police have conducted an investigation into the matter where a gentleman fell from the railway line onto the railway," he said.



"Their investigations have found that it was non-suspicious based on evidence from CCTV footage of a local premises, through to interviewing a number of persons involved in the incident.



"It (the investigation) has failed to locate any evidence to suggest that any other party was involved in the victim's injuries."



Det Snr Sgt Lindsay declined to comment on the claims it was a gay hate crime.



"It's difficult for me to comment on that person's comments or information that he's provided to the newspaper," he said.



"However, our interviews included interviewing that gentleman, as well as the victim in this matter, ... and other people that were also involved."



CCTV footage was an important part of the investigation, Det Snr Sgt Lindsay said.



"It was able to enable us to allow us to corroborate or disprove information," he said.



A police statement read "detectives have concluded that the injuries sustained by the man are consistent with a fall onto power lines".



Det Snr Sgt Lindsay said this meant the police investigation was over.



Mr Wilson-Tokotaua suffered substantial burns to his upper body from the power lines above the railway line. He also suffered a severely injured spine, a broken neck, two punctured lungs and four broken ribs. Mr Tokotaua fears he won't walk again.



An investigation into an incident in which a 25-year-old man suffered serious injuries in Gladstone on New Year's Day has finished.

Around 12.35am, a 25-year-old man fell from a rail overpass bridge on Goondoon Street around 12.35am.

As part of the investigation, police interviewed a number of people and reviewed CCTV footage from a nearby business.

Detectives have concluded that the injuries sustained by the man are consistent with a fall onto power lines.

The investigation - which canvassed many different scenarios - has identified that no one else was involved in this matter, and is therefore considered non-suspicious.

