Police on alert as 'clown purge' plan Gladstone visit tonight

POLICE ALERT: Police will watch activity, with the clowns behind this picture claiming they will visit Gladstone tonight at 3am.

MULTIPLE reports have surfaced that so-called "clowns" are on their way to Gladstone tonight.

The reports, posted on multiple clown sighting Facebook pages, as well as pages who run by those purporting to be the "clowns", suggest the "clowns" will arrive in Gladstone tonight at 3am.

Facebook page QLD Clown Purge, the administrators of which claim to be clowns, posted at 10am this morning plans to visit Gladstone after stopping at Rockhampton at 8pm, Gracemere at 10pm and Yepoon at 12pm.

"The clowns are coming," the post states. "Our clowns tonight will be hitting the following places."

"See you guys tonight. Have fun."

The Observer has asked the page's administrators for comment, but received no response.

A Queensland Police Service wouldn't comment on specific cases, but said: "Police will treat all reported matters seriously".

"People need to be aware that by engaging in these activities, they may be committing criminal offences or become victims of crimes themselves."

SPOTTED: Clown spotted in Caboolture, just north of Brisbane.

Police hold concerns for the clowns, who they believe could become targets of vigilantes, known as "clown hunters".

Shocking dash cam footage emerged out of Sydney reportedly showing an alleged "clown bashing".

The footage, widely believed to be shot in Parramatta, shows the passenger of the vehicle jumping out and approaching a clown who is wielding a baseball bat.

SIGHTING: Clown spotted in New South Wales.

The clown quickly drops the bat, appearing to signal he doesn't want a confrontation. But the driver advances on the clown, kicking him to the ground and then punching him.

The Observer has decided not to show the violent footage.

But other footage shows a clown being chased by a driver in Broadmeadows, Melbourne.

Car chases clown:

An administrator of Clown Sightings Australia, a page that warned its 21,000 members of the clowns visit to Gladstone tonight, said he waits to receive multiple reports of a sighting or clown's schedule before sharing it in order to verify the validity of it.

He claims to have had posted multiple correct schedules for clowns, the most recent of which he claims was at Gannons Park in Sydney, where so-called "clown hunters" were spotted.

"Surely enough, clown hunters headed down and there was a clown roaming around in the middle of the park," he said.

"Multiple comments on the second post I made on the sighting stated they saw the police in the area afterwards.

"The (clown) page then changed their name as they obviously realised the risk they were running and may discontinue their clowning around."