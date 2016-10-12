28°
BREAKING: Plans revealed for $21.5m resort, 200 jobs

Tegan Annett
| 12th Oct 2016 12:40 PM Updated: 1:57 PM
The development proposal for a $21.5m resort and holiday village for Burua.
The development proposal for a $21.5m resort and holiday village for Burua.

THE Gladstone region would receive a $21.5m tourism splash with a new revised resort planned for Burua.

Plans to build a $21.5m resort are progressing, with developers seeking community consultation.

Gracemere Surveying and Planning Consultants has lodged a development permit with the Gladstone Regional Council and the project has reached its comment period.

The project would create 150 initial construction jobs, with the work expected to be worth $21.5m.

Once operational it would create 50 jobs, with a combined salary of $2.5m.

GSPC Urban and regional planner Scott Lucke said the project, divided into four stages, would be an "economic benefit" to the region.

"I think this will be great because it's something we really need in CQ just to give the area a little bit more of an economic drive," Mr Lucke said.

"It'll be another attraction for travellers who are heading up north too.

"It's targeting the whole Gladstone area.

"The aim of this is to be able to have people stay longer in the region.

"We're keen to work with Gladstone tourism businesses too."

EXCITING PLANS: 200 new jobs would flow out of the proposed development.
EXCITING PLANS: 200 new jobs would flow out of the proposed development.

Already the original proposal, made in 2012, has been altered to include additional services like cabins, a child's pool and mini golf, to give it more of a "resort feel".

It was originally planned to be a caravan park, however the council at the time declined the proposal, with comments it would turn into workers accommodation instead of attracting tourists.

Mr Lucke said when constructed the amenities like the water park, mini golf and children's splash pool would be for resort stayers.

But he said there was potential for that to change in the future, opening it up for residents to enjoy too if the interest was there.

Mr Lucke said once comment period had ended they would seek their final approval from the council to start construction.

The comment period is open until May 2017.

Residents can now comment on this development.

Send your written comments to:

The Assessment Manager, Gladstone Regional Council, 101 Goondoon Street, PO Box 29, Gladstone QLD 4680. For information email info@gladstonerc.qld.gov.au or phone 4970 0700.

The comment period starts tomorrow and runs until May 12, 2017.

More to come

Gladstone Observer
CONSTRUCTION of the $21.5m resort would create 150 jobs, with another 50 jobs once it's up and running.

