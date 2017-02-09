Plans lodged for Islamic Centre to be built near school

IN THE MAKING: The Gladstone Regional Council have received a development application for the construction of an Islamic Centre Anson Cl, near Toolooa State High School.

THE Islamic Society of Gladstone has lodged a 290 page development application to build an Islamic Centre in Gladstone.

The application for the proposed Islamic Centre hopes to establish a place of worship at 4 Anson Cl at Toolooa, but the Islamic Society will first need to get the council's approval for a material change of use.

In October the Islamic Society met with Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett at a pre-lodgement meeting, where, according to the application, the Islamic Society was told it needed to show how its plans did not "compromise the long-term use of the land for industrial purposes against the Low Impact Industry Zone Code".

The proposed site, which is owned by the Islamic Society, is located in an industrial zone and backs onto a railway line that separates it from Toolooa State High School.

The idea of building an Islamic Centre in Gladstone has faced vehement opposition from the Facebook group Stop the Mosque Gladstone, which was founded by the leader of the political party Love Australia Or Leave, Kim Vuga.

However, as of January 6 this year the council had only received "three formal letters of response" to the Islamic Centre.

In its application, the Islamic Society suggested the location of the Islamic Centre was "considered appropriate" and "consistent with the key planning controls applicable to the locality".

"Importantly, it does not unduly affect the amenity and environmental qualities of the locality, or significantly detract from the available industrial land in the city," the application reads.

Plans for the Islamic Centre reveal the building would be single story and "reflect more traditional design principles" including arches, decorative windows and colonnades into the design".

The proposed Islamic Centre would not include any "minarets or domes typical of similar places of worship".

"Note the proposed place of worship does not include a minaret (ie. tower) as worshippers typically use a service such as their mobile phones or the 'salat pager', which sends a reminder to the worshipper's pager as prayer times approach," the application reads.

"No amplified call to prayer is proposed as part of this development.

"The only amplified call to prayer or sermons (during Friday prayers and Eid prayers) are only confined within the walls of the prayer area."

The Islamic Society did not not expect any "large-scale" events being held on the site, with a maximum congregation of 150 people expected, only during events like Ramadan.

Plans for the Islamic Centre also included after hours activities for children and workshops for women on issues like "gender balance (and) women's rights".

In October, Cr Burnett said he didn't think the proposed location for the Islamic Centre was "necessarily right", but he did support the right for Muslims in Gladstone to have a place of worship like any other religion.