BREAKING: Crashed plane was involved in 'tourist activities'

A light plane has crashed on the beach at Middle Island.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Emergency services were called to a light plane crash at 10.45am this morning.

There were four people on board the aircraft when it crashed on Middle Island Beach.

Three rescue helicopters have been tasked and one has arrived at the Island.

Emergency services are arriving via aircraft.

The light plane was involved in tourist activities.

UPDATE 12.40pm:

THE light plane that crashed on a beach at Middle Island was involved in tourist activities, according to a QAS spokesperson.

LISTEN:

Rockhampton communications centre manager Mindy Thomas said there were two planes travelling together near Middle Island when one "went down".

"There was one following the other, and the second plane saw the first go down," Ms Thomas said.

"The second plane safely landed and called Triple zero."

She said both planes were involved in tourist activities in the area.

"Middle Island is not easily accesibly and one access point is dependent on the low tide," she said.

"Most (emergency service) resources are sent via helicopter."

UPDATE: 12.10pm:

ONE rescue aircraft has reached a light plane crash at Middle Island, reported at 10.45am this morning.

Lifelight Rescue and RACQ Helicopter Rescue aircrafts are both responding.

#RACQ @caprescue is responding to a plane crash near Bustard Head. — RACQ Capricorn Heli (@caprescue) January 10, 2017

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire crews and other emergency services had experienced difficulty accessing the crash.

"The latest information we have is that ambulance and fire crews are accessing the crash via plane and boat," she said.

"However we are having difficulties with the tide at the moment."

Paramedics on scene at aircraft incident involving 4 patients at #Eurimbula on Middle Island Access Rd. 1 helo on scene, another on its way. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) January 10, 2017

UPDATE 11.30am:

A RESCUE helicopter is responding to a light plane crash at Middle Island near Agnes Water.

Emergency services will need to access the crash which happened at Middle Island via boat.

The rescue helicopters, believed to be both Lifeflight and RACQ Helicopter Rescue aircrafts received assistance from VMR to get to Middle Island.

CQ Plane Spotters have also shared information about the accident on their social media.

"It's believed four people were on board the aircraft. Emergency services responding. Aircraft has a broken wing and is sitting upside-down," they wrote on Twitter

File photo of Cessna 172 VH-WTQ at Agnes Water Airstrip last year. Photo by Simon Coates of the Aussie Aircraft Spotters Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/rMdx11Ya6h — cqplanespotting (@cqplanespotting) January 10, 2017

INITIAL 11am:

A LIGHT plane has crashed on the beach at Middle Island near Agnes Water.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Ambulance Service are responding to the crash, believed to be at Middle Island at Eurimbula National park.

Firies were called at 10.45am however they were not yet on the scene.

It's understood four people were in the plane with one person unconscious.

The Queensland Ambulance Service also had heard reports of four people involved.

According to social media reports from CQ Plane Spotters, a CQ-based Cessna 172 VH-WTQ made a 'pan-pan' call before being forced to land on the beach near Agnes Water.